Prep roundup: Gavin Wunsch leads Mt. Spokane boys soccer over Shadle Park; Cannon Frank paces University pas Kennewick

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action for Greater Spokane League teams.

Boys soccer Mt. Spokane 7, Shadle Park 2: Gavin Wunsch scored a goal and assisted on four others and the Wildcats (2-1-1) beat the visiting Highlanders (1-3-1) in a nonleague game. Jospin Imona scored both goals for Shadle Park.

Rogers 6, Northwest Christian 5: The visiting Pirates (1-5) beat the Crusaders (1-2) in a nonleaguer.

Ridgeline 2, Cheney 0: Brady McMahon scored two goals and the Falcons (2-3) beat the visiting Blackhawks (1-2) in a nonleague game.

Baseball

University 4, Kamiakin 3: Cannon Frank had one hit and one run as the visiting Titans (1-1) beat the Braves (3-1) in a nonleague game in Kennewick.

Fastpitch softball

Mt. Spokane 16, Ridgeline 0: Quincy Schuerman had two hits, including a home run, three RBIs and two runs and the visiting Wildcats (5-0, 3-0) beat the Falcons (2-2, 2-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game.