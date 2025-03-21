Teacher arrested for putting Brooklyn student, 13, in chokehold

By Thomas Tracy New York Daily News

NEW YORK – A teacher attacked a 13-year-old Brooklyn student, putting the boy in a chokehold when the pre-teen refused to change into a school uniform, police said Friday.

Teacher Elvin Ventura was inside the cafeteria of Sunset Park Prep on Fourth Avenue near 40th Street in Sunset Park Thursday afternoon when he saw a 13-year-old boy out of uniform, police sources with knowledge of the case said.

Ventura, 53, told the teen to change into his uniform, but the student balked, claiming he would do it when he finished his lunch.

The teen was on his way to class a short time later when Ventura prevented him from going upstairs with his friends, sparking a fight. During the tussle, Ventura put the teen in a chokehold, constricting his breathing, police said.

Once the altercation was reported to school administrators, officers were called to the school and took Ventura into custody at 3:45 p.m.

Police charged him with strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing, third-degree assault, harassment, and endangering the welfare of a child.

His arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Friday.