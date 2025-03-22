Buzzer breakdown: Gonzaga’s frantic finish, LJ Cryer has answers and back-breaking boards

By Theo Lawson The Spokesman-Review

Here are four observations from Gonzaga’s 81-76 loss to Houston on Saturday at Intrust Bank Arena in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32.

Dramatic ending

A season of close calls for Gonzaga culminated with one more in the Round of 32.

The Zags trimmed Houston’s double-digit leads to single figures on multiple occasions throughout the game and made their best push in the final minutes.

The Cougars led by 11 points when Gonzaga’s run started with 4½ minutes left.

Ryan Nembhard and Graham Ike made four consecutive free throws and Ike added a three-point play to cut the deficit to 76-72 with 1:18 to play.

Houston’s Mylik Wilson converted a free throw at the other end, but Gonzaga rattled off five straight points to make it 77-76. L.J. Cryer’s free throws extended Houston’s lead to 79-76 and Khalif Battle was stripped on GU’s final possession, effectively ending the Zags’ NCAA Tournament run.

Cryer lights up Zags

Cryer didn’t connect from the 3-point line in his first two meetings against Gonzaga, but the fifth-year guard made up for it in round three while wearing a different uniform.

The transfer from Baylor was outscoring Gonzaga individually for more than 12 minutes, drilling his first two 3-point attempts inside the first five minutes. Cryer made two more 3s to close out the half and reach 16 points by halftime.

The guard didn’t score again for nearly 11 minutes to open the second half, but he got back on track with a 3-pointer at the 9:08 mark. Cryer continued to add his total from the free-throw line and 3-point line, scoring 14 more points in the second half.

Cryer, who had just seven points in prior games against Gonzaga, matched his career high with 30 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field, 6 of 11 from the 3-point line and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Big(s) night

Gonzaga got its customary production from the frontcourt group of Graham Ike, Braden Huff and Ben Gregg.

That trio combined for 44 points, with Ike’s 27 leading the way . Huff chipped in 11 while making his fourth career start and Gregg added six points off the bench.

Gonzaga stumbled on an opponent in Houston that matched its paint production, conceding a 32-30 advantage in paint points.

The Cougars played through a pair of 6-foot-8 forwards, J’Wan Roberts and Joseph Tugler, who combined for 28 points and 19 rebounds. Roberts led the way in the frontcourt, scoring 18 points and delivering four key baskets inside the first three minutes of the second half. Tugler added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Back-breakers

Gonzaga players alluded to similarities between Houston and the Saint Mary’s team they faced three times in West Coast Conference play this season.

The Cougars’ presence on the offensive glass was certainly Saint Mary’s-esque as Houston racked up an 13-5 advantage in offensive rebounds.

More costly than the offensive boards were the baskets Houston scored immediately after. The Cougars finished with a decisive edge in that column, scoring 20 second-chance points to Gonzaga’s six.