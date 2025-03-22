Difference makers: LJ Cryer, Graham Ike carry scoring load for Houston, Gonzaga

From staff reports

LJ Cryer

The All-American guard lived up to his billing with 30 points and six 3-pointers. Every time the Zags cut into the Cougars’ lead in the second half, Cryer seemed to have an answer. He hit a tough 3 to stop a seven-point GU run with 9:08 left in the game after the Zags had cut the lead to seven points.

Graham Ike

The Zags’ big man may have lacked on the boards, but he had a stellar second half against the Cougars with 23 of his team-high 27 points. In the second half, Ike made 6 of 8 attempts from the field – including two 3-pointers – and hit 9 of 9 free throws. Ike scored seven straight points for the Zags with two minutes left to make it a one-possession game.

Key moment

Zags coach Mark Few probably wishes he had a timeout before the decisive play. Khalif Battle took a handoff from Ike around the wing. After bobbling his dribble, he ended up in a mass of bodies in the corner, surrounded by three Cougars and GU’s Ryan Nembhard. Battle’s potential tying 3-pointer turned into a desperation heave blocked by Ja’Vier Francis.