Difference makers: LJ Cryer, Graham Ike carry scoring load for Houston, Gonzaga

Houston Cougars guard L.J. Cryer (4) hits a three on the run against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Michael Ajayi (1) during the first half of the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025, at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
From staff reports

LJ Cryer

The All-American guard lived up to his billing with 30 points and six 3-pointers. Every time the Zags cut into the Cougars’ lead in the second half, Cryer seemed to have an answer. He hit a tough 3 to stop a seven-point GU run with 9:08 left in the game after the Zags had cut the lead to seven points.

Graham Ike

The Zags’ big man may have lacked on the boards, but he had a stellar second half against the Cougars with 23 of his team-high 27 points. In the second half, Ike made 6 of 8 attempts from the field – including two 3-pointers – and hit 9 of 9 free throws. Ike scored seven straight points for the Zags with two minutes left to make it a one-possession game.

Key moment

Zags coach Mark Few probably wishes he had a timeout before the decisive play. Khalif Battle took a handoff from Ike around the wing. After bobbling his dribble, he ended up in a mass of bodies in the corner, surrounded by three Cougars and GU’s Ryan Nembhard. Battle’s potential tying 3-pointer turned into a desperation heave blocked by Ja’Vier Francis.