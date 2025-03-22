NFL mock drafters narrowing their focus on who Seahawks will take

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

One thing the NFL free -agency signing period does is make clearer the needs of each team entering the draft.

When it comes to the Seattle Seahawks’ needs now that the first wave of the free -agency signing period has concluded, draft analysts are in agreement – they can use some offensive linemen and receivers.

That’s no surprise given that the Seahawks have not done much to add to the O-line in free agency.

Despite some receiver signings, many think the Seahawks will still want to do more to replace DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, especially for the long term.

Those aren’t the only positions mock drafters think the Seahawks could target with their first pick.

Here’s a roundup of what some mock drafts published in the last week project for the Seahawks with the 18th pick.

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

His pick: Nick Emmanwori, safety, South Carolina.

His comment: “Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. was an option here; he could kick inside to guard for Seattle. I also wouldn’t discount the Seahawks finding a DK Metcalf replacement at wideout. But Emmanwori reminds me of Kyle Hamilton, whom Seattle coach Mike Macdonald worked with previously as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023. We witnessed Emmanwori’s speed (4.38 in the 40) and explosiveness (43 inches in the vertical jump) at the combine, and we saw his ballhawking traits (four picks) last season. Emmanwori would help bolster an already strong secondary in Seattle.”

My comment: As reported Tuesday, Emmanwori is scheduled for one of the 30 visits the Seahawks are allowed to have with potential draftees. So there is definite interest. Some might think safety isn’t an immediate need with Julian Love and Coby Bryant solidifying that spot last season. If Macdonald thinks Emmanwori is a potential All-Pro, that’d be tough to turn down. Emmanwori’s size (6-3, 220) has garnered some comparisons to Kam Chancellor, and any NFL team can use all the physicality it can get.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

His pick: Colston Loveland, tight end, Michigan.

His comment: “The Seahawks might have bigger needs, but the value is just too great to pass up Loveland at No. 18. The former Michigan tight end joins Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp to give Sam Darnold an intriguing group of pass catchers.”

My comment: Could the Seahawks add a Michigan tight end for a consecutive year? Noah Fant has just one year remaining on his contract, so adding Loveland to go with former Wolverine teammate AJ Barner could be enticing.

Mike Renner, CBSSports.com

His pick: Tetairoa McMillan, receiver, Arizona.

His comment: “A slight fall for Tetairoa McMillan, but that’s the nature of what many see as a position that can be found easily on Day 2. McMillan has the kind of easy ball skills and big catch radius with Sam Darnold.”

My comment: You’ll see several votes for McMillan, who might simply be the best player available here if he slips this far. John Schneider, in several interviews this offseason, has noted the Seahawks making fewer mistakes when they stick to a best-player-available mode rather than trying to fill specific needs.

John Kosko, Pro Football FocusHis pick: Josh Simmons, offensive tackle, Ohio State.

His comment: “With Charles Cross solidifying the left tackle position, the Seahawks need to fill the right side with a reliable body. Simmons was Ohio State’s left tackle for the past two seasons and their right tackle in 2022. He is coming off an injury-shortened 2024 season, but his movement skills and positional versatility should provide Seattle with options.”

My comment: Tackle is an interesting spot for the Seahawks. Cross and right tackle Abe Lucas are eligible for extensions. The team is likely to exercise a fifth-year option on Cross, keeping him under contract through 2026. They may play wait-and-see with Lucas, who has battled injuries the past two seasons. Adding another tackle could give them insurance for this season and flexibility down the road. Some analysts think Simmons could also play guard in the NFL and that it might actually be his best position.

Ryan Fowler, Draft Network

His pick: Tyler Booker, interior offensive lineman, Alabama.

His comment: “The athletic testing left much to be desired, but tape always holds the most weight. For Tyler Booker, while you’d like to see more explosiveness off the ball or a little less of him playing over his toes, two sacks allowed in 978 career pass-pro snaps in the SEC is as good as it gets. He’s advanced technically, strong as an ox, and with a little fine-tuning, could evolve into a consistent Pro Bowl type of player along a front five.”

My comment: Booker is generally listed at the top of a solid group of guards available and, as such, an obvious potential Seahawks target.

James Foster, The 33rd Team

His pick: McMillan.

His comment: “The Seahawks waste no time replacing DK Metcalf and select Tetairoa McMillan. McMillan is a skyscraper with elite ball skills, but in 2024 he emerged as more than just a jump-ball winner. He refined his route running technique & was much more productive after the catch.”

My comment: We’re not done with McMillan-to-Seahawks hype just yet.

Joel Klatt, Fox Sports

His pick: McMillan.

His comment: “Seattle got rid of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but it brought in Cooper Kupp. It still needs a big outside target, though. McMillan is a true outside threat who is a big and a solid receiver that can win one-on-one situations. If you add him next to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Kupp, quarterback Sam Darnold will have someone to target on the outside.”

My comment: Another vote for McMillan.

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

His pick: Jihaad Campbell, linebacker, Alabama.

His comment: “The Seahawks add some dynamic playmaking talent to the middle of their defense, grabbing a versatile and athletic defender in Campbell. The former Crimson Tide standout showed off his twitchy movement skills at the combine, posting a 4.52-second 40-yard dash (tied for third among LBs) while jumping 10-foot-7 in the broad (second). Campbell fills a big need at linebacker for the Hawks and can also be featured as a situational pass rusher or blitzer when needed.”

My comment: Some might argue the Seahawks seems set at inside linebacker after re-signing Ernest Jones IV and with Tyrice Knight getting extended experience last season. Macdonald may view the inside-linebacker spot as even more critical to his defense than some coaches, and last year’s issues with Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker may have him thinking he can’t have enough good options in the middle of the defense.

His pick: Booker.

His comment: “Tyler Booker didn’t have the best NFL combine, but he has all the traits (explosiveness, aggressiveness and leadership) to thrive under Mike Macdonald in Seattle.”

My comment: The reference to the combine is likely about Booker running a 5.38-second 40-yard dash at the combine, worst of any offensive lineman there. The Seahawks seem sure to draft an interior offensive lineman or two, even if a veteran or two is signed before then.