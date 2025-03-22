Spokane Zephyr play to scoreless draw against Fort Lauderdale

From Staff Reports

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.- The Spokane Zephyr played to Fort Lauderdale’s first scoreless draw of the season on Saturday.

Fort Lauderdale (9-5-5) dominated possession with 61.8%. For the game, Spokane (5-7-7) only controlled the ball 38.2% of the time.

While they struggled to find momentum on the offensive side, the Zephyr relied on their defense to sequester Fort Lauderdale’s league-leading attack. With a 90.5% tackle success rate and 20 clearances, Spokane held United to just four shots on target. The Zephyr also held forward Addie McCain- one of two Super League goal-scoring leaders- to just one shot on frame.

Midfielder Mackenzie Weinert led Spokane with multiple shot attempts, including a final one in the 90th minute. Weinert had one final chance to score off from outside the penalty area, from a pass by Sophia Braun, but the ball missed to the left side of the goal.

With 22 points on the table, Spokane faces Brooklyn (9-6-4) at 6 p.m. on April 3 at ONE Spokane Stadium.