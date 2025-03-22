TV take: After getting punched in the mouth, Gonzaga showed real grit to make Houston sweat this one out

By Vince Grippi The Spokesman-Review

This season, which started with such promise but was derailed by a series of high-profile close losses, probably had to end this way.

After trailing by 14 points against the nation’s second-ranked team, Houston, in its NCAA second-round matchup, Gonzaga was within one point late and had one last possession to tie it.

But Khalif Battle fumbled the ball and another last-chance attempt slipped away for the Zags, whose season ended 81-76 Saturday night in Wichita, Kansas.

Those of us watching at home were accompanied by TNT’s crew, led by the unusually calm Tom McCarthy with the play-by-play, and featuring former Michigan State star Steve Smith and the always insightful Debbie Antonelli as analysts.

What they saw …

• Remember what Mike Tyson used to say? “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” Turns out, Tyson might have been a pretty good as a college basketball analyst.

It was Kelvin Sampson’s team that delivered the blows in the first few minutes and that fast start set the tone for the Cougars, who were led by guard L.J. Cryer (30 points) and post J’Wan Roberts (18).

But not until Mark Few and the Zags made another late run, trapping and attacking their way to an 11-1 stretch run that gave their faithful hope. But, once again, GU came up just short.

• It doesn’t say “intensity” on the Coogs’ shorts – and if you understand that reference, you watched Sampson coach when he was at Washington State about three decades ago – but this Sampson team lives the word from the opening tip.

And they did again Saturday night .

In the first four minutes, Houston (32-4) played at 100 miles an hour. The Zags? Well, less than that.

It showed on the offensive glass as the Cougars grabbed three early ones (and 13 overall, leading to 20 second-chance points).

It showed in turnovers, with the Zags giving them two extra possessions early (and 11 overall, helping the Coogs to 15 extra points). And it showed on the scoreboard, as it was 10-4 before McCarthy, Smith and Antonelli could take much a breath. The Zags, too.

• Did the Coogs’ intense start take the Bulldogs’ heart? No, but it seemed like it with about seven minutes left before halftime.

At that point, Battle, who finished with 17 points, had his pocket picked – the Zags’ sixth turnover – by Emanuel Sharp, and it looked as if Sharp would get an easy bucket. But Graham Ike raced after him and got a piece of his dunk attempt.

One problem. Two Cougars were there to support Sharp. Ike was alone. The ball ended in Joseph Tugler’s hands for another dunk.

“This is where, if you are Mark Few, somebody has to hustle back,” Smith noted. “There were three Cougars down there to one Gonzaga player.”

Gonzaga assistant R-Jay Barsh jumped out of his chair on Ike’s play, but then dropped his shoulders as he saw the result.

Few focused on his team’s offensive struggles when he spoke with AJ Ross during a timeout soon after.

“We’ve just got to settle down,” Few said. “We’re a little rattled on (the offensive) end.”

If that’s what Few said to his team in the huddle, it worked.

After the lack-of-hustle play, GU (26-9) trailed by 14. At the half? No more turnovers, an 8-2 run before halftime and the deficit was eight.

“Kind of a wild first 20 minutes,” McCarthy understated as the half ended. “Gonzaga settled down a little bit. … They’ve kind of got on a little bit of a run.”

What we saw …

• What Antonelli said early in the second half is true.

No one wins as many college games as Sampson (765 after this one) and Few (741) have “without knowing how to make adjustments at halftime and get your guys back on track.”

But what happens when they collide? Both staffs had their moments after halftime. The Zags changed lineups – Nolan Hickman played just five minutes after halftime, something noted by McCarthy a couple of times – and worked harder to get the ball to Ike, who had 27 points, 23 after halftime.

For the Cougars, Cryer carried them early – 16 points before half – but it was Roberts as the focal point coming out of the locker room. He had 12 points in the second half.

But as Ryan Nembhard (10 points and 11 assists), Ike and the rest of the Zags kept coming in the second half, Cryer just took over, hitting two 3-pointers and making eight consecutive free throws.

When the Cougars missed, Tugler grabbed an offensive rebound. He finished with six and 11.

• As McCarthy reminded us a handful of times, Gonzaga’s streak of nine consecutive Sweet 16 appearances ended with the loss. Houston’s stands at six.