‘As good as anybody we’ve played.’ Houston’s Kelvin Sampson gives high praise to Gonzaga after dramatic finish in Round of 32 matchup

WICHITA, Kan. – Gonzaga fans shared the same reaction when they learned the Zags’ NCAA Tournament seed on Selection Sunday, wincing, sighing and groaning when an “8” popped up next to the Zags’ name near the end of the hourlong CBS show.

They weren’t alone.

Kelvin Sampson was watching from a ballroom at Post Oak Hotel in Uptown Houston when the Cougars’ region began to take shape. Most college basketball fans completing brackets moved Houston to the Final Four without hestitation, but Sampson accurately predicted his team would get its first legitimate test before leaving Wichita.

“You look at that (Gonzaga) team. I mean, we just came from the Big 12,” Sampson said. “We’re in a league with Kansas, Iowa State, all those schools. Gonzaga is as good as anybody we’ve played all year. Personnel-wise too, (Graham) Ike and (Braden) Huff, (Ryan) Nembhard, I mean, that’s a really good team.”

The Houston-Gonzaga matchup surfaced after the Cougars dispatched SIU Edwardsville 78-40 and the Zags throttled Georgia 89-68 later on Thursday evening at Intrust Bank Arena.

Given the option, Gonzaga might have chosen anyone else to face with a 10th straight Sweet 16 berth on the line. Not that the Cougars were thrilled with the draw either.

“KenPom analytics are pretty spot on. That’s the eighth or ninth best team in the country,” Sampson said. “They should have never been seeded where they were seeded. I get the analytical component, but I also think the eye test should come into play, too.”

Gonzaga outperformed its seed, covered the 5½-point spread and nearly completed a late comeback in an 81-76 loss that sent Houston to its sixth straight Sweet 16 and simultaneously ended Gonzaga streak of second-weekend appearances – the longest active streak in the nation until Saturday night.

The Cougars blitzed Gonzaga early with defensive pressure and 3-point shooting, but the Zags made a number of runs throughout to keep the game within 14 points. Gonzaga closed the deficit to one point on Khalif Battle’s free throw with 21 seconds remaining, but Houston extinguished the comeback when it stuffed the guard’s 3-point attempt on the final possession.

“Had they been seeded somewhere else, that’s a team that probably has the chance to get to the Elite Eight, maybe even Final Four,” Sampson said of Gonzaga. “They’re that good. Why we couldn’t pull away is, number one, let’s give them credit. They kept playing.”

Gonzaga’s 76 points were the most allowed by Houston in regulation since a Nov. 26 loss against Alabama. The Crimson Tide put up 78 points in regulation before prevailing 85-80 in overtime. The 49 points Gonzaga scored in the second half on Saturday also signified the most Houston allowed in any half this season, topping the 46 points scored by Auburn – the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament – in the second half of a nonconference game on Nov. 9.

Coming into Saturday’s game, the Cougars were holding opponents to 38.1% from the field and ranked No. 2 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom.com. Gonzaga became the fourth team this season to eclipse 50% against Houston, joining Baylor (57.9%), Auburn (52.9%) and Oklahoma State (51%).

“I just ran into Kelvin out there, and it’s a shame we had to meet in the second round,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “You know, like he said, if they’re a 1, we’re a 1B. That’s the way it goes. We had our opportunities. We didn’t take advantage of them, so we had to do the hard way.

“I think they showed their true colors tonight, and that’s the blessing that I’ve had all year, the two years with this group, just how high character they are, winners they are and how easy they are to coach, and what a blessing to have that as a head coach.”

Gonzaga dropped to 0-11 against No. 1 seeds at the NCAA Tournament. Coming into Selection Sunday, most bracketologists projected the Zags as a No. 7 seed – with a select few slotting them in as a No. 6 – meaning they would’ve faced a No. 2 or 3 seed in the Round of 32, rather than one of the four teams making up an especially strong No. 1 seed line.

“We wanted to do bigger things this year,” Gonzaga point guard Ryan Nembhard said. “It’s tough we got matched up with those guys.”

Gonzaga players accepted their fate shortly after the bracket came out on Sunday, acknowledging they would’ve likely faced one of Houston, Duke, Auburn or Florida had they continued advancing further into the tournament.

“You can talk about this or that, but that’s the seed the committee decided on and that’s the draw we got,” sophomore forward Braden Huff said. “I’m sure there’s a lot of teams that weren’t happy with their seeding and you just kind of got to live with that and play the games. I think Houston obviously is a tough draw for anyone, they’re just one of the best teams in the country. But you’ve got to play the games the committee’s going to give you.”