Schumer sees Americans rising up if Trump defies the courts

By María Paula Mijares Torres and Jamie Tarabay Bloomberg News

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer predicted Americans will “rise up” if President Donald Trump defies courts that challenge his policies, saying he doesn’t trust Trump’s pledges to abide by judicial rulings.

Schumer was responding to a question on NBC’s “Meet the Press” about a previous comment that any such effort by Trump would require “extraordinary action” by Democrats.

If “the public is so, so angry and takes action – and certainly we Democrats will – it will trigger a mass movement from one end of the country to the other, something that we haven’t seen in a very long time,” Schumer said.

Trump’s push to test the limits of executive power has played out in a clash with a U.S. district judge over the deportation flights of alleged Venezuelan gang members who ended up in a prison in El Salvador.

The judge, James Boasberg, admonished the administration for disregarding his order on March 15 to halt the deportation flights. Trump has dubbed Boasberg a “radical left” judge and called for his impeachment, prompting a rebuke by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

The administration will “abide by the court order as litigated” and the deported migrants “were given due process according to the laws on the books,” White House border czar Tom Homan said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Education Secretary Linda McMahon, who’s under orders from Trump to largely dismantle her department and shift key tasks to other agencies, said Trump knows that “if there are statutes or laws that are governing where they need to be, we will have to abide by the law.”

“And if we have to change the law, if we need to work with Congress, if Congress doesn’t agree, then we will find out,” she said on CNN’s State of the Union.

Schumer struck a defiant tone toward his own party when asked about his decision to end a blockade by Senate Democrats against a Republican spending plan, which averted a U.S. government shutdown.

“Look, I’m not stepping down,” said Schumer, 74, whose stance has prompted a backlash among some Democrats. Those questioning his decision and the lack of Republican concessions on Democratic priorities include former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Representative Ro Khanna, who said Americans “are fed up with the old guard.”

“There’s no doubt that there’s anger there and people were very, very disappointed in the Senate for not voting no on the continuing resolution without any concessions,” Khanna, a California Democrat whose district includes parts of Silicon Valley, told CNN.

Schumer said a shutdown “would be 15 or 20 times worse” by handing the Trump administration an opportunity to “eviscerate” the government.

He argued that Democrats shouldn’t allow themselves to be split over disagreements about how to deal with the short-term spending bill, known as a continuing resolution.

“Our goal, our plan, which we’re united on, is to make Donald Trump the quickest lame duck in modern history by showing how bad his policies are,” Schumer said.