Spokane Chiefs open WHL playoffs with Vancouver, will start first-round series on the road

The Spokane Chiefs capped the Western Hockey League regular season Saturday with a 4-3 win over division rival Tri-City, already having locked in the third seed to the Western Conference playoffs.

The Chiefs (45-20-1-2) finished the regular season with 93 points, second in the conference to U.S. Division winner Everett’s 104. B.C. Division winner Victoria (40-17-4-7, 91 points) automatically receives the second seed to the conference playoffs.

By virtue of Vancouver’s 1-0 win over Kamloops, the Giants (33-26-8-0, 74 points) clinched the sixth seed and will meet the Chiefs in the first round.

Spokane earned home-ice advantage for that series, but will be forced to open its playoff slate on the road since the Spokane Arena will be occupied hosting the women’s NCAA basketball tournament this weekend. Games 3, 4 and, if necessary, 5 will be at the Arena, then the final two games would alternate.

It’s the fifth postseason meeting between the Chiefs and Giants, and the first since they met in the Western Conference final in 2019. Spokane has won two series (2008, 2012); Vancouver has won two (2009, 2019).

The Chiefs won all four regular season matchups against Vancouver this season.

The Chiefs took home some individual WHL awards with the conclusion of the regular season.

Andrew Cristall was the season’s points leader with 132 (48 goals, 84 assists) and plus/minus champ at plus-59. Cristall was second overall in goals and assists.

Shea Van Olm led the circuit in goals with 49. Chiefs captain Berkly Catton was third in points with 109 (38 goals, 71 assists) in 57 games.

Goalie Dawson Cowan was the individual wins leader with 34, edging Prince George’s Joshua Ravensberger and Prince Andrew’s Max Hildebrand by one.

First-round schedule

Game 1: At Vancouver’s Langley Events Center; Friday, 7 p.m.

Game 2: At Vancouver; Sunday, 4 p.m.

Game 3: At Spokane Arena; April 2, 7:05 p.m.

Game 4: At Spokane; April 3, 7:05 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): At Spokane; April 5, 6:05 p.m.

Game 6 (if necessary): At Vancouver; April 7, 7 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary): At Spokane; April 9, 7:05 p.m.