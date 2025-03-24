14-year-old boy dead, four injured in Moses Lake shooting

A 14-year-old boy is dead and four others injured in a shooting Friday in Moses Lake . No arrests have been made.

The Moses Lake Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Loop Drive after 9 p.m., the department said in a Facebook post.

Police found five gunshot victims inside a car. The 14-year-old boy was found dead, and a 26-year-old woman, a 17-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were all transported to a local hospital.

They are in stable condition as of Monday, according to Moses Lake police Capt. Mike Williams. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

A car believed to be connected to the shooting was found two hours later abandoned on Buell Street in Moses Lake, the Facebook post said. Based on evidence found in the car, police executed a search warrant for a home on the same street. The people who live there are not suspects, the post said.

Williams said he cannot say what was recovered during the search because of the ongoing investigation.

No one has been arrested as of Monday, although Williams said nothing in the investigation leads police to believe the public is in any danger.

The shooting was not gang-related, police believe, but have not disclosed a motive.

No gathering had taken place before the shooting. The people in the car were on their way to pick someone up from a house, Williams said.