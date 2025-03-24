Dear Annie: Helping husband be better gift-giver

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: First, I just want to say how much I appreciate your columns! I always enjoy your insights.

Recently, my newspaper ran the column with a letter from “Feeling Undervalued,” the woman who was frustrated that her husband didn’t buy her small gifts for occasions like Valentine’s Day. I thought your advice was great, but I wanted to share what worked for me in the same situation.

After 15 years of marriage, I realized my husband simply had no clue about how to pick out flowers or small gifts for me – just like the letter writer’s husband. He didn’t know what to buy, when to buy it or even how to shop for these things. It wasn’t that he didn’t care; he just felt completely lost, and since he hates shopping, he would put it off until the last minute and then give up. Even though I had given verbal hints and marked celebrations on the calendar, it never seemed to help.

Instead of staying frustrated, I decided to help him help me. I put together a list of small gifts I love – things like books, cosmetics and clothing – with details like colors and sizes. I even gave him a “cheat sheet” on picking out fresh flowers because, bless his heart, he had no idea how to avoid half-wilted bouquets. Now, before holidays, I gently remind him to check the list so he has time to order or shop. And when he does well, I make a big deal about it, which he genuinely enjoys.

Since we were on a roll, I helped him make his own wish list, too – and suddenly, I became a much better gift-giver for him as well. It turns out we both needed a little guidance!

Maybe the letter writer’s husband is the same way; it just doesn’t come naturally to him to think, plan and buy gifts. But when approached with humor, kindness and a little teamwork, it can become a sweet and fun part of the relationship instead of a constant disappointment. – Made a Plan

Dear Made a Plan: Thank you for your kind words. Great job navigating this tricky situation. I hope your letter provided tips for others in similar situations.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.