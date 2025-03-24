Field set for women’s NCAA Tournament regional rounds in Spokane

From staff reports

Some of best teams in women’s basketball are on their way to Spokane.

On Monday, five teams earned their spots to compete in the third and fourth rounds of the women’s NCAA Tournament at the Arena, completing the field.

There wasn’t an upset in the bunch – No. 1 Southern California, No. 2 North Carolina State, No. 2 Connecticut, No. 3 Louisiana State and No. 3 Oklahoma progressed to the Sweet 16.

Friday’s Spokane slate features LSU against NC State at 4:30 p.m. and No. 5 Mississippi against No. 1 UCLA at 7. Then on Saturday, UConn faces Oklahoma at 2:30 p.m. and USC will play No. 5 Kansas State at 5, without the aid of All-American JuJu Watkins, who suffered an ACL tear against Mississippi State on Monday night.

The Elite Eight will be played on Sunday at noon and on Monday at 6 p.m.

For more information visit ncaatickets.com/championship/womens-final-four or call 877-262-6222.