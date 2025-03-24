Gonzaga sophomore wing Dusty Stromer reportedly entering transfer portal

Gonzaga figures to have a busy offseason and it started quickly Monday with sophomore wing Dusty Stromer planning to enter the transfer portal.

On3.com’s Joe Tipton was first to report Stromer’s decision. College basketball’s transfer portal opened Monday and will close April 22.

“First, I want to express my sincere gratitude to my family, Gonzaga University and the incredible fans who have supported me throughout my two years in Spokane,” Stromer wrote in an Instagram post. “After much thought and consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal to explore new opportunities for my academic and athletic future.

“I am especially thankful to Coach (Mark) Few, the entire coaching staff and support staff, my teammates and everyone that has been part of my journey. That said, I am excited for this next chapter of my story and I look forward to what’s next!”

Stromer’s playing time and scoring average declined slightly in his sophomore season, which concluded Saturday night in Gonzaga’s 81-76 loss to Houston in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pounder from Sherman Oaks, California, averaged 4.3 points and 17.5 minutes per game, down from 4.8 points and 23.5 minutes as a freshman. Stromer made 40% of his shots, including 34.2% on 3-pointers. He was at 37.1% and 35.8%, respectively, last season.

Stromer discussed the ups and downs of the season in an interview last week in Wichita.

“Just learning, honestly, and growing pains obviously,” he told The Spokesman-Review. “Trying to soak in as much as I can and just turn into something positive and be ready for when it’s my time. It’s not easy, but this is where the most growth happens so I’m just kind of embracing it and trying to improve as much as I can.”

Stromer arrived at GU as a four-star recruit ranked No. 47 in the 2023 recruiting class by 247sports and On3.com.

Stromer, who helped Notre Dame High win a CIF state championship, was heavily recruited. He picked Gonzaga over UCLA and Arizona, coached by former Zags assistant Tommy Lloyd. He also listed Houston, where former prep teammate Mercy Miller is a freshman guard, in his final four.

Stromer had scholarship offers from Louisville, Illinois, Creighton, Texas Tech, USC, UNLV and Texas A&M, among others.

Stromer had a nice start to his sophomore season with 11 points and three 3s in a season-opening win over Baylor. He added another 11-point effort in GU’s third game, a rout over UMass Lowell.

Stromer had three more double-digit scoring games and averaged 5.8 points and 22.4 minutes through the Zags’ first 22 games, but his playing time dropped off over the final six weeks as sophomore Emmanuel Innocenti took on a bigger role.

Stromer averaged just 8.7 minutes in the final 12 games and made only one 3-pointer in the last seven games.

Gonzaga has several options at the wing position. The 6-5 Innocenti is a strong defender and logged double-digit minutes in the Zags’ last 14 games, including seven with at least 20 minutes.

Steele Venters is rehabilitating from a torn Achilles that sidelined him this season. He told The Spokesman-Review last week that he expects to be ready by late summer to return practice and Gonzaga “is where I want to be.”

The 6-7 Venters, who was the 2023 Big Sky Conference MVP at Eastern Washington before transferring to GU, missed the 2023-24 season with a torn ACL. He’s a 40.3% career 3-point shooter.

Virginia transfer Jalen Warley, regarded as a high-level defender, committed to the Zags in November and redshirted this season. The 6-7 guard played three seasons at Florida State before transferring to Virginia. He entered the portal in October shortly before coach Tony Bennett announced his retirement.

Warley played in 96 games and started 58 at Florida State. He averaged 7.5 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 boards in 2023-24. He has one season of eligibility.

Davis Fogle, a 6-7 senior at AZ Compass Prep in Arizona, also joins the Zags next season. He’s No. 35 in the 2025 recruiting class in 247sports’ composite rankings.

Stromer started his first 15 games as a freshman before being replaced by Ben Gregg. Stromer hit four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 15 points in GU’s win over USC in Las Vegas. He hit a pair of 3s and scored 10 points in his first NCAA Tournament game, a blowout win over McNeese State.