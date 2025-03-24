JuJu Watkins injury casts shadow over USC women advancing to Sweet 16 of NCAA tournament

By Ryan Kartje Los Angeles Times

The arena sat in hushed disbelief, struggling to process a scene that seemed ripped straight out of their worst nightmares: USC’s superstar laying crumpled on the court, clutching her right knee, her cries ringing out to the rafters where she hoped a banner would soon hang.

JuJu Watkins, for the better part of two seasons, had felt nothing short of invincible, surpassing every sensible expectation with stunning grace for a sophomore, never wavering even as she bore the weight of an entire program on her back.

But now, at the very start of the Trojans’ tournament run, Watkins bumped into Mississippi State’s Chandler Prater and her knee buckled beneath her. Right away, she fell to the court.

For several minutes, Watkins laid on the hardwood, surrounded first by teammates, then by USC trainers, all of whom could only watch as she writhed around in pain, clutching her knee, her eyes closed tight.

Unable to stand on her own, trainers scooped Watkins from the court and carried her to the locker room. She was later ruled out and taken to Keck Medical Center for an MRI on her knee. No updates were immediately available.

Even as USC rallied in her absence, rolling to a 96-59 win over Mississippi State that would secure a second straight Sweet 16 bid, Watkins’ injury would cast a pall over the proceedings at Galen Center.

As soon as the game continued, boos rained down whenever Mississippi State touched the ball. An already physical game got even more intense, as USC players made their discontent clear. When backup guard Malia Samuels was fouled hard under the basket, slamming her head on the court, the arena erupted with dissatisfaction.

With Watkins out, the Trojans eventually pushed down the gas pedal. Kiki Iriafen stepped into a starring role, pouring in a career-high 36 points on stunning 16-for-22 shooting.

But as USC waited for an update on Watkins, there was no ignoring the harsh reality that losing its star would represent a devastating blow to any hopes of a possible Final Four run.

That road continues nonetheless next Saturday, when USC will face No. 5 seed Kansas State in Spokane.

Bueckers’ Storrs send-off

Paige Bueckers jogged off the court and high-fived her teammates. She smiled, her mother, Amy, teared up. The sold-out UConn crowd gave Bueckers the ovation she deserved with 3:38 left on the clock.

In what was likely her final game at Gampel Pavilion before she moves on to the WNBA, Bueckers saved some of her best work for last, tying her career high with 34 points in No. 2 UConn’s 91-57 blowout of No. 10 South Dakota State. She pounded her chest after a big 3-pointer and pumped her fist into mid-air at midcourt after a big assist. She made her final basket, a midrange jumper that swished right through the net. UConn, which is finally fully healthy in March Madness, still has everything in front of it. And that national championship that Bueckers is seeking — the final empty line on her otherwise perfect resume — remains in reach.

“On behalf of our seniors, our whole entire team, I’ve had the time of my life here,” Bueckers said after the game, addressing a crowd that hung onto her every word. “It’s been the five years I’ve dreamt of as a kid. I can’t thank you enough, we can’t thank you enough for all the support.

“Thank you for this season, for everything. We love you. I love you. This will always be home.”

Bueckers, the back-to-back Big East Player of the Year and the first player to ever win the Naismith Trophy as a freshman in 2021, already has her jersey hanging in the UConn rafters and will go down as one of coach Geno Auriemma’s most dominant stars. But she’s hunting for a national championship, something she has made clear all year given the standard at UConn. The Huskies haven’t won it all since 2016, an eternity in Storrs.

“The emotions haven’t hit me in a wave yet. I almost got emotional before the game today just listening to gospel (music) and just being in a state of gratitude for everything that’s come my way, come our way, as a team,” Bueckers told ESPN.

– Grace Raynor, The Athletic