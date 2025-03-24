Patriots match offer to former Idaho standout Christian Elliss after heavy push from Raiders: Source

By Dianna Russini, Chad Graff and Cale Clinton The Athletic

The New England Patriots will retain linebacker Christian Elliss after matching an offer sheet extended by the Las Vegas Raiders and agreeing to a two-year deal, a league source confirmed to The Athletic.

During the offseason, New England placed a first right of refusal tender on Elliss prior to the 2025 offseason, making the 26-year-old linebacker a restricted free agent. With the tender coming in at $3.263 million for this season, Las Vegas well exceeded that with a $4.82 million offer submitted last week. The Patriots agreed to match that two-year offer sheet, keeping Elliss on the team through the 2026 season.

A former undrafted free agent out of Idaho, Elliss signed with the Patriots after his second release from the Eagles in December 2023. Playing just four games for New England during the 2023 season, he made a leap in 2024 to start a career-high five games, appearing in 16 games for just the second time in his pro career.

Primarily a special teamer through his first three seasons in the NFL, Elliss played a career-high 513 defensive snaps in 2024, recording his first career sack, interception and fumble in 2024. Elliss finished the year with 80 combined tackles, one and a half sacks, five quarterback hits, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and five passes defended.

What role will Elliss take in Mike Vrabel’s defense?

Elliss’ role isn’t likely to be a big one for the Patriots, but Vrabel clearly values the backup linebacker.

The Patriots spent free agency bolstering their linebackers with Robert Spillane, Jack Gibbens and Harold Landry all joining the team.

Given that, Elliss figures in as a role player who will likely contribute quite a bit on special teams. Last season, only three Patriots played more special teams snaps than Elliss’ 247 – Brenden Schooler (378), Marcellas Dial (364) and Jaylinn Hawkins (306).

Elliss’ 513 defensive snaps were easily the most of his four-year career, and his first time topping 120 defensive snaps. Those chances were earned amid injuries and struggles elsewhere, but Elliss mostly held his own. The 2021 undrafted free agent clearly did enough to impress Vrabel, who spent part of his early days as the team’s new coach watching last season’s games.

He figures to open the 2025 season as a backup linebacker and key special teams contributor. — Chad Graff, Patriots beat writer