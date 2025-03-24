Prep roundup: Brody Chapman helps Deer Park baseball sweep North Central; Claire Fulkerson homers for University fastpitch

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

Deer Park 5-6, North Central 2-1 (DH): Brody Chapman struck out six, allowing a run on three hits and no walks, in a five-inning complete game in the second game and the Stags (3-0, 3-0) swept the Wolfpack (1-4, 1-3) in a GSL 2A doubleheader at Spokane Falls CC. RJ Gillaspy struck out seven over 5 1/3 innings in the opener.

Fastpitch

University 26, Shadle Park 2 (5): Claire Fulkerson drove in three with a home run and double and the visiting Titans (4-1, 4-1) defeated the Highlanders (2-2, 1-2) in five innings in a GSL 4A/3A game. Abby Smith hit a solo homer for Shadle.

Ferris 14, Lewis and Clark 1: Cadence Hyndman and Frankie Schone hit two home runs apiece and the visiting Saxons (2-2-1, 1-1) defeated the Tigers (0-3, 0-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game at Hart Field. Isabella Hao struck out eight for Ferris.

Central Valley 9, Cheney 7: The visiting Bears (1-4-1) defeated the Blackhawks (1-4) in a nonleague game.

Boys soccer

Mt. Spokane 4, East Valley 0: Cameron Oster scored first goal of game and assisted on another and the Wildcats (3-1-1) shutout the visiting Knights (2-3) in a nonleague game.

West Valley 2, Cheney 1: Nathan Jeffries scored the go-ahead goal late in the second half and the Eagles (6-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (1-3) in a nonleague game.

Boys tennis

Kamiakin 6, Clarkston 1: At Kamiakin. Kamiakin’s Will Stratten defeated Clarkston’s Cody Whittle 6-4, 6-1. In No. 1 doubles, Hunter Durst/Ty Farris of Kamiakin defeated Haven Morfin/Hudson Frost 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

Cheney 7, Rogers 0: At Cheney. Cheney’s Jacob Estock swept Javan Christiansen 6-0, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Reece Higbee/Dallin Davis of Cheney defeated Kinton Moses/Tristin Doan 6-0, 6-0.

Girls tennis

Mead 4, Hanford 3: At Mead. Mead’s Lexi Mattox defeated Lily Deng 6-2, 6-4. In No. 1 doubles, Julia Benton/Addie Oglesbee of Mead beat JoJo Sefranski/Abby West 6-4, 6-4.