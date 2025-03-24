Small but mighty chia seeds power these raspberry pudding parfaits

By Ellie Krieger Special to The Washington Post

Don’t let their tiny size deceive you; chia seeds are potent little packages. They brim with nutrients many of us fall short of – fiber, calcium, magnesium and iron – plus they are rich in omega-3 fats and protein.

But the quality I like the most about them – where chia seeds truly shine – is that they make a darn good pudding, thanks to their unique ability to absorb liquid and form a thickening gel, resulting in a soft, custardlike texture that’s vegan-friendly, requires no cooking and needs little prep time. (The seeds’ ability to thicken also makes them an excellent egg substitute in baked goods. One tablespoon of chia seeds stirred with 3 tablespoons of water equals one “chia egg.”)

In this pudding, chia pairs with raspberries for a gorgeous pink-purple-hued treat. First, you blend some of the berries with milk and honey to create a lightly sweetened base. You then strain this mixture to remove those pesky raspberry seeds that always seem to get stuck in my teeth. (Use any kind of milk you like, and add more honey, if you want it to be more dessert-y. Go with nondairy milk, and switch to agave or maple syrup to make the pudding vegan. You can also skip the straining step if those seeds don’t bother you.)

Stir the chia seeds, along with a bit of almond extract, into the raspberry mixture, then transfer to the fridge and let the magic happen. After an hour of chilling, voilà! A lovely pink pudding studded with caviar-like orbs of chia.

Layered into jars or glasses with whole raspberries and toasted almonds, you wind up with enticing, nutrient-rich parfaits that will satisfy a sweet tooth for dessert, but could also be nice for breakfast or brunch.

Raspberry Almond Chia Parfaits

Ingredients

3 ½ cups fresh raspberries, divided

1 ⅓ cups milk (regular or nondairy)

3 tablespoons honey, plus more as needed (see Notes)

½ cup chia seeds

½ teaspoon almond extract

¾ cup sliced almonds, toasted

Directions

In a blender, combine 2 cups (scant 9 ounces/250 grams) of the raspberries, the milk and honey, and blend until smooth. Taste, and add more honey, if desired. You should have about 2 1/2 cups (600 milliliters).

Place a fine mesh sieve over a medium bowl, and strain the mixture, pressing on the solids to extract as much liquid as possible. (Discard the raspberry seeds.) Stir the chia seeds and almond extract into the raspberry mixture until combined. You should have about 3 cups (720 milliliters). Cover, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 3 days.

Spoon 1/4 cup of the raspberry mixture into a 6- to 8-ounce jar with a lid. Top with 2 tablespoons of the almonds and 2 to 3 raspberries. Spoon another 1/4 cup of the raspberry mixture over that, then top with 1 tablespoon of the almonds and 2 to 3 raspberries. Repeat with the remaining ingredients and jars, and serve right away.

Yield: 6 servings (makes 6 parfaits)

Make ahead: The raspberry mixture needs to be prepared and chilled for at least 1 hour before assembling the parfaits.

Storage: Refrigerate the assembled parfaits for up to 3 days; the nuts will lose some of their crunch.

Notes: Depending on the sweetness of raspberries and your preference, you may need to add more honey to the raspberry mixture.