Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast: Dispatches from the Dance – the good, the bad and the boring

From staff reports

Everything that went right for Gonzaga against Georgia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday went wrong to start Saturday’s Round-of-32 game against Houston.

Still, the Zags furiously rallied in the final minutes, and managed to throw a big scare at the top-seeded Cougars.

In the latest Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast, longtime Spokesman-Review reporter Jim Meehan and former GU center and TV analyst Richard Fox break down the dominant win over Georgia, the heartbreaking loss to Houston and debate the overall entertainment value of this year’s tournament.

The two also discuss next year’s roster on the podcast – recorded just hours before news broke Monday that Dusty Stromer was headed to the transfer portal.

Catch the episode here, or find it on Apple, Spotify and Google podcasts, or wherever you listen to podcasts.