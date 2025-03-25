Mattawa teen arrested for Moses Lake shooting that left 14-year-old dead, 4 others wounded

A 14-year-old from Mattawa, Washington, was arrested Monday night at a Tri-Cities hospital in relation to a shooting that left another 14-year-old boy dead and four others injured last week in Moses Lake.

The teen, whose gender and identity were not released, was arrested at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, according to a Moses Lake Police Department Facebook post Tuesday. The teen was seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the lower leg that detectives believe was self-inflicted during the shooting.

The teen was booked into a juvenile detention center on suspicion of first-degree murder. It’s unclear whether the teen will face other charges for those who were injured, which included a 26-year-old woman, a 17-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy.

The wounded were taken to a local hospital with injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to Moses Lake Police Capt. Mike Williams on Monday.

Officers responded at about 9:15 p.m. Friday to the shooting in the 500 block of Loop Drive and found five gunshot victims inside a car, according to police’s original Facebook post.

The people in the car were on their way to pick someone up from a house, Williams said.

None of the victims have gang affiliation or were involved in criminal activity, police said. The motive is unclear.

Police Capt. Jeff Sursely said Tuesday police may release more information Wednesday or Thursday.