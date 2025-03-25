Ben Affleck breaks silence on ‘drama-free’ Jennifer Lopez divorce

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Ben Affleck has spoken for the first time on his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

The Oscar winner, 52, opened up about the 2024 end to his brief marriage to the 55-year-old Bronx, New York-born pop star in a new profile for GQ, in which he also sang the praises of ex-wife and “really good co-parent” Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three kids.

“My life is pretty drama-free. … I’m sure in your mind you’re thinking, ‘Oh, well, you just got divorced. That’s not drama-free.’ And I understand that instinct, but all of this is pretty adult, and for all the sensational stuff that gets written, if somebody sat down and talked to me about it, and I said, ‘Well, this is really the experience,’ their eyes would glaze over with boredom,” the “Good Will Hunting” scribe and star told the magazine in January, on the heels of finalizing his divorce from Lopez early in the month. “There’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue.”

The “Gone Girl” star insists their romance – which included an early -aughts engagement – taking center stage in Lopez’s early 2024 documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” was not the beginning of the end.

“There are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have, Jennifer among them. … As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude toward these things,” Affleck said. “You’ve got to own what you knew going into any relationship. And I think it’s important to say that wasn’t the cause of some major fracture.”

Affleck maintains he doesn’t “have any negativity or judgment or anything regarding that. I have nothing but respect” for Lopez, with whom he reconciled in 2021 before saying “I do” in the summer of 2022.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer filed for divorce last August, on their second wedding anniversary, and she told Interview Magazine in October that the split “exploded.”