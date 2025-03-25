Canadians sign up for 1,461-pack of beer to bet through Trump’s term

By Jacob Lorinc Bloomberg

Canadians need a drink.

The country has been on edge since November, when President Donald Trump began threatening to impose tariffs on Canadian goods and started calling for Canada to become the 51st state – through “economic force” if necessary.

These pressures prompted Moosehead Breweries Ltd., the country’s oldest independent beermaker, to unveil a specialty product: a pack of 1,461 beer cans, one for each day of Trump’s presidency. The first one sold within 11 minutes of the product’s launch, and more than 400 prospective buyers are now on a wait list.

For about $2,445 – including shipping – the company will send its “Presidential Pack” to customers in three provinces. The pack comes in a crate that’s about 4 feet wide and 4 feet tall, and weighs around 1,900 pounds.

Each crate features a message: “Congratulations,” it reads. “You are now 1,461 beers closer to 2029. We can’t predict how the next four years will go, but considering how 2025 started, we have a feeling this many beers will come in handy.”

The company has sold 10 Presidential Packs so far, according to Moosehead spokesperson Brittany Ballentine. Whether the family-owned brewery can meet that demand is “unclear, logistically,” Ballentine said.

Moosehead’s mega-packs are in keeping with a nationwide campaign to buy Canadian products and ditch U.S. alternatives. Canadian companies have seized the moment, sometimes offering products at 25% discounts – the rate at which Trump has threatened to levy most Canadian goods – and clearly labeling U.S.-sourced products for customers seeking to avoid buying American.

Booze, too, is a touchy subject. Provincial governments, which control liquor distribution in Canada, removed American alcohol from many stores earlier this month in a retaliatory move against US tariffs. Adding to the woes of beermakers in both countries is the rising cost of aluminum lids and cans after Trump imposed 25% tariffs on the metal flowing from Canada.

Moosehead was founded in the eastern province of New Brunswick in 1867, the same year Canada officially became a country. Under the Oland family – a Maritime clan that spans six generations – it’s survived Prohibition, the Great Depression, two world wars and more than 150 years of on-and-off trade barriers.

The Presidential Pack is Moosehead’s latest way of navigating economic uncertainty.

“While four years may seem like a long time, together, we will push forward, as we always do,” the company said in a news release earlier this month. “One day, one well-earned beer at a time.”