Prep roundup: Anthony Karis sparks Gonzaga Prep baseball; Addison Jay strikes out 13 in Mt. Spokane softball win

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 9, Shadle Park 2: Anthony Karis had two hits, two RBIs, two runs and four stolen bases and the visiting Bullpups (3-1, 1-1) beat the Highlanders (2-1, 0-1). Zach Wetmore led Shadle Park with a hit and two RBIs.

Mt. Spokane 8, Mead 1: Connor Moffitt hit a three-run double in the fifth inning and the Wildcats (3-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Panthers (0-3, 0-2). Layne Bennett, Brayten Ayers and Reece Chimineti combined on a one-hitter for Mt. Spokane.

Central Valley 10, Cheney 0: Kamden Lanphere had two hits, three RBIs and two runs and the Bears (2-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (2-1, 0-1) . Tanner Marsalis added two hits and two RBIs for CV.

Ridgeline 5, Lewis and Clark 4: Mikey Macall had two hits, two runs, an RBI, two stolen bases and picked up the save and the Falcons (1-3, 1-0) edged the visiting Tigers (0-3, 0-1). Kyle Wilkinson led LC with three hits and an RBI.

University 9, Ferris 5: Logan Spradling went 3 for 4 with a triple, an RBI, and two stolen bases and the Titans (2-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Saxons (0-3, 0-1). Luke Warner went 2 for 4 with an RBI for Ferris.

GSL 2A

Pullman 12, Clarkston 9: Vaughn Holstad and Cash McCann collected three RBIs apiece and the Greyhounds (4-0, 4-0) beat the visiting Bantams (1-3, 1-3). Hayden Line led Clarkston with two hits, including a home run.

Nonleague

Timberlake 10, Rogers 1: Eric Wylie allowed one run over 6⅔ innings and struck out six and the visiting Tigers (3-1) beat the Pirates (0-7). Logenn Storer had two hits with a run for Rogers.

Fastpitch softball GSL 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 9, University 4: Addison Jay went 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs, and struck out 13 in a 6⅔ innings and the Wildcats (6-0, 4-0) defeated the visiting Titans (4-2, 3-1). Ashlyn Carver hit a two-run homer in the seventh for the Titans.

Central Valley 16, Lewis and Clark 12: Sophia Salsburg went 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs and the Bears (2-3, 1-1) beat the visiting Tigers (0-4, 0-4). Izzy Heister had two hits with a homer and four RBIs for LC.

Ridgeline 16, Ferris 4: Lilley Triplett went 3 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs and the visiting Falcons (3-2, 3-1) defeated the Saxons (2-4, 1-2). Cadence Hyndman went 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Saxons.

Mead 16, Shadle Park 4: Mia Martin homered, Jill Buchmann had four RBIs and the Panthers (5-0, 3-0) defeated the visiting Highlanders (2-3, 2-3). McKenzie Duncan drove in a pair of runs for Shadle.

GSL 2A

Deer Park 9, East Valley 5: Kapri Bailey had two hits and three RBIs and the visiting Stags (4-0, 4-0) defeated the Knights (1-3, 1-1). Shelby Swanson batted in three runs for the Knights.

Pullman 5, West Valley 4: Taylor Cromie homered in the top of the seventh for an insurance run and the visiting Greyhounds (2-2, 2-2) edged the Eagles (0-3, 0-1). Taylore Wolfe had two RBIs for Pullman.

Clarkston 22, North Central 0: Veyah Craven struck out eighth in a no-hitter and and the Bantams (3-1, 3-1) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (0-4, 0-4). Joey Miller went 3 for 3 with five RBIs.

Nonleague

Timberlake 20, Rogers 2: Prestyn Gardner went 3 for 6 with a grand slam and six RBIs and the Tigers (3-1) topped the Pirates (0-2).

Boys soccer GSL 2A

North Central 5, Rogers 1: Juan Najera had a goal and an assist and the visiting Wolfpack (2-4-1, 1-3) defeated the Pirates (1-6, 0-4) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Josiah Torres scored in the 70th minute for the Pirates.

East Valley 3, Deer Park 0: Weston Fracz scored twice and the Knights (3-3, 2-1) blanked the Stags (2-3, 2-2).

Boys tennis GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 4, Ferris 3: At Ferris, Charles LaSalle of Ferris defeated Tiernan Waggoner 7-5, 6-1 in No. 1 singles. Ethan Hatzke/Nolar Lemberg of Gonzaga Prep swept Luke Roland/Tacen Cobb 6-4, 6-2 in No. 1 doubles.

Lewis and Clark 6, Ridgeline 1: At Hart Field, LC’s Tate Thatcher beat Jackson Hieb in No. 1 singles. LC’s Myles Delaney/Simeon Kolarsky defeated Luke Fredekind/Kellen Long in No. 1 doubles.

University 7, Cheney 0: At U-Hi, U-Hi’s Nicollo Gentile swept Jacob Estock 6-2, 6-1 in No. 1 singles. U-Hi’s Riley Yates/Mike Coe defeated Reece Higbee/Dallin David 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 doubles.

Central Valley 5, Mt. Spokane 2: At Mt. Spokane, CV’s Sam Benedetti defeated Isaac Hewa 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in No. 1 singles. CV’s Tyson Shelby/Emmett Noakes beat Jacen Phillips/Kanoa Beckley 7-5, 6-4 in No. 1 doubles.

Mead 7, Shadle Park 0: At Mead, Mead’s Peter Farley defeated Tony Gomez 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles. Mead’s Bryce Lynd/Josh Knaggs beat Kye Hill-Roy/Ethan Stewart 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 doubles.

GSL 2A

Rogers 6, East Valley 1: At Rogers, EV’s Joe Moughan defeated Arthur Wedge 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles. Rogers’ Eli Borders/Jahan Terrells beat Mason Comstock/Darren Shelley 6-2, 6-1 in No. 1 doubles.

Pullman 6, North Central 1: At Pullman, Pullman’s Nathan Sutton swept Gabe Duenas 6-2, 6-0 in No. 1 singles. Pullman’s Reed Newell/Mir Park beat Marvin Cojoch/Makai Love 6-3, 6-0 in No. 1 doubles.

Girls tennis GSL 4A/3A

University 7, Cheney 0: At Cheney. U-Hi’s Kailee Alteneder defeated Madison Anderson 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles. U-Hi’s Annie Gubler/Kiara Henderson beat Victoria Baycroft/Leah Pettet 6-4, 7-5 in No.1 doubles.

Mead 7, Shadle Park 0: Mead’s Lexi Mattox swept Dani Cozzetto 6-2, 6-3 in No. 1 singles. Mead’s Julia Benton/Addy Oglesbee beat Milla Harrington/Emma Stewart 6-3, 6-0 in No. 1 doubles.

Lewis and Clark at Ridgeline: At Ridgeline, LC’s Daphne Rabinovitch defeated Gianna Longo 6-1, 6-1 in No. 1 singles. LC’s Charlotte Burns/Sophia Dibble beat Mia Longo/Stella Taylor 7-5, 6-7, 7-1 in No. 1 doubles.

Gonzaga Prep 4, Ferris 3: At G-Prep, G-Prep’s Devyn Pirwitz defeated Annika Rossow 7-5, 0-6, 6-3 in No. 1 singles. G-Prep’s Emma Sandberg/Molly Davidson swept Michelle Chen/Hannah Coulson 6-3, 7-5 in No. 1 Doubles.

GSL 2A

East Valley 7, Rogers 0: At EV, EV’s Fasai Xiong defeated Tha Da Paw 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles. EV’s Ava Adolfson/Dahlia Autrey beat Peyton Remmington/Ella Makarova 0-6, 6-2, 6-0 in No. 1 doubles.

Pullman 6, North Central 1: At NC, Pullman’s Rhoda Wang swept Ava Dalton (NC) 6-0, 6-0 in No.1 singles. NC’s Abby Liezen/Emma Pell defeated Daun Park/Azriah Seeber 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in No.1 doubles.