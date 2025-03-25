Spokane Councilwoman Lili Navarrete will not run for re-election

Spokane City Councilwoman Lili Navarrete will not run for a new term this year, citing health concerns, she announced Tuesday in a news release.

Navarrete was appointed in January to a nearly two -year stint representing south Spokane on the city council, filling a seat vacated by City Council President Betsy Wilkerson. She is believed to be the first Hispanic or immigrant member of the Spokane City Council, at least since the modern conception of the legislative body began in the 1960s.

“Since my appointment on January 22, 2024, representing District 2 as their City Council Member has been a great honor,” Navarrete wrote in a statement. “I have learned so much from my fellow Council Members, City staff, and constituents.”

Navarrete immigrated from Mexico City to Spokane in 1988 and wrote in her application for the open seat that while growing up she had not felt represented by city government, noting she had “always wondered why a person of color was not up on the dais” until recently.

Prior to her appointment on the city council, Navarrete served as community development officer for the state Commission on Hispanic Affairs and previously as director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood for Greater Washington and North Idaho, where she worked alongside Councilman Paul Dillon, the other representative for south Spokane.

There are three seats on the city council up for election this year. Only Councilman Zack Zappone has announced he is running for re-election. Councilman Jonathan Bingle has declined to say either way, telling The Spokesman-Review he will soon announce his “future plans.”