What to stream: Catch a film that’s flying under the radar, including ‘Sugarcane’ by Spokane Indigenous filmmakers

Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

Stop the scroll! Streaming movies at home can be convenient, but it’s also overwhelming, especially during this season, post awards and pre-summer blockbuster. Perhaps there are some under-the-radar films you missed from the past year, or perhaps you’re looking for some quality comfort escapism. Either way, here are a few choice picks that have recently become available — and that you may have missed — to keep in mind for your next at home movie night.

The absolutely delightful Robbie Williams biopic “Better Man” didn’t get its fair shakes when it hit theaters in late December/early January. This audacious project following the life story of the Take That bad boy and solo act pop crooner superstar features a CGI-animated monkey as Williams and, shockingly, it works. This musical fantasy directed by Michael Gracey (“The Greatest Showman”) is just so daring and heartfelt that it transcends the conceit, though the monkey gimmick just might be the key to its success. Stream “Better Man” on Paramount+, and then pair it with the three-part Robbie Williams docuseries on Netflix to get a better sense of, well, the man.

A few of the Oscar-recognized international features that didn’t win the top prize (that went to Brazil’s “I’m Still Here”) are now available to stream online and are worth a look. Italy’s Oscar submission “Vermiglio” was nominated for a Golden Globe and shortlisted for the international feature Oscar. This sensitively rendered portrait of a remote Italian village at the tail end of World War II delivers a look back in time at a way of life that’s now long gone, with a special emphasis on family and gender dynamics. Director Maura Delpero was inspired to make this film in her own father’s village, and the intimate connection to the place and people is palpable. A true gem. Rent it on iTunes or Amazon.

Denmark’s Oscar entry “The Girl with the Needle” was one of the final five films nominated for Best International Feature, and while this is a tough watch, it’s an essential one, especially considering the state of reproductive rights in America. Based on a true crime story from early 20th century Denmark, Magnus von Horn’s horror fairy tale examines the ways in which limiting choice and access to health care can result in cruelty and unimaginable acts. Stream it on Mubi or rent it elsewhere.

Another Oscar-nominated film is now available on Disney+ and Hulu. “Sugarcane,” directed by Emily Kassie and Julian Brave Noisecat, who hail from Spokane, is an astonishing film that uncovers atrocities committed at a Canadian Indian residential school. This film swerves away from sensationalism and focuses on the personal affects of this generational trauma on families, and finds hope in exposing these truths to light. It’s a wonderful, searing documentary that ultimately finds healing in its storytelling. Stream it on Hulu and Disney+.

Another film that went under the radar last year was the bold “La Cocina,” directed by Mexican filmmaker Alonso Ruizpalacios. Set in a large restaurant kitchen in New York City, the film stars Rooney Mara as a troubled waitress trying to get through her shift at a restaurant while grappling with various personal issues. The large ensemble cast also co-stars Raúl Briones as her chef boyfriend. The black and white cinematography of this film is absolutely astonishing. Rent it on iTunes or Amazon.

Finally, if you’re looking for an easy breezy comfort watch, the rom-com “Picture This” on Prime Video is just the ticket. The film stars Simone Ashley of “Bridgerton” Season 2 as a struggling London photographer who has an even worse love life, as she’s hung up on a former flame (Hero Fiennes Tiffin). Her family sets her up on a series of blind dates in advance of her sister’s wedding, only for her to find that love was right in front of her all along. Nikesh Patel from “Starstruck” is another standout supporting actor, playing against type in this charming comedy. Stream it on Prime Video.