Who are the real killjoys in Olympia? Democrats for taxing fun or Republicans for cutting programs that spread joy?

OLYMPIA – While taxes on some of Washington’s largest businesses and wealthiest residents have grabbed the most attention in recent days, Republican lawmakers said Tuesday that the revenue plan released by Democrats would impact the everyday lives – and overall happiness levels – of citizens throughout the state.

“Democrats are raising billions of dollars in taxes on businesses, but not content with that, are also nickel and diming Washingtonians out of every last joy they can find in life,” House Minority Leader Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn, said Tuesday.

Stokesbary pointed to several tax proposals introduced in the Legislature, including an increase to the cost of the state’s Discover Pass and a new fee on tickets to large events, as examples of ways Democrats have proposed making everyday life just a little more expensive. Discover Passes are what’s required to use Washington state parks.

In response, Rep. April Berg, D-Mill Creek, said she took “umbrage” with the characterization of the proposals, noting that many of the proposed taxes and fees fund needed public services.

“The joy that is had by Washingtonians is the prosperity,” Berg said. “And what we’re trying to bring back through a series of modest and careful and fair taxes, we are trying to bring back that hope and joy to Washingtonians that frankly, have been living under a very regressive tax structure.”

As lawmakers continue to fine tune their revenue packages and budgets ahead of formal passage, here’s a look at some of the new taxes and fees that could be coming to the state in the coming months:

Discover Pass

A bill that could increase the price of Discover Passes has cleared the Senate and is currently under consideration in the House of Representatives. Introduced in 2011, the pass provides access to millions of acres of state-managed land, including state parks, natural areas, wildlife areas, and nearly 2,000 miles of trails.

While the cost of the annual pass has remained consistent at $30 since its inception, the legislation states that “the costs to maintain recreational access have steadily increased” in the last 14 years. If adopted, the bill would increase the annual fee to $45, though the price of a family pass would remain $50. A single-use day pass would continue to be available for $10.

A fiscal note for the proposal shows that it could bring in $15.3 million between 2025 and 2027.

Berg noted that residents can check out a discovery pass at public libraries, something “we’ll continue to have in our state.”

“We are raising the price, potentially, so that we can continue to have well-funded state parks,” Berg said. “Those state parks bring joy.”

Ticket tax

A $1 surcharge for spectators at “large events” that would help fund projects in the state was included in a bipartisan Senate Transportation package unveiled by Senate Transportation Chair Sen. Marko Liias, D-Edmonds, and Ranking Member Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima.

The fee would only be applicable at venues with more than 20,000 seats and would not be assessed at area fairs, county fairs, community fairs, or youth shows and fairs. The new fee would not take effect until Jan. 1. While event holders would be required to collect the fee, they would be allowed to disclose the new fee on a ticket or receipt.

Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, said that the transportation package, and fee, were sponsored by both King and Liias.

Liias added that there were tax proposals in the transportation budget “that were not my first choice.”

“But the result of a bipartisan conversation is that there are things that I’m not thrilled of, and there are items that Senator King’s not thrilled of, but we found consensus and agreement on the core issue, which is that our transportation system is dramatically underfunded,” Liias said.

Studying liquor tax

The Legislature may also direct the nonpartisan Washington State Institute for Public Policy to study the state’s liquor taxes and fees, though that study wouldn’t affect the price of drink for more than a year. So far, the bill has cleared the Senate and is under consideration in the House Finance Committee.

If passed, the bill would direct the Institute to study the “current system of alcohol taxation and fees” and submit a report by June 30, 2026.

The study would include, among other topics, the estimated tax rates for spirits, beer, and wine “that would have to be applied to maintain a revenue-neutral tax system in the state, if tax rates were based solely on the alcohol content of products.” The study would also consider the potential economic impact on breweries, wineries, and distilleries if the new tax structure took effect.

Increased hunting fees

Hunters’ next outings could cost just a little bit more. A bill in the Senate Rules Committee could increase the cost of most recreational hunting and fishing licenses by 38%, though certain discounts would continue. For example, the cost of a permit for hunting big game could increase from $85 to $117.30, but seniors still would receive a roughly 66% discount.