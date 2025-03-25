Best bets for the Sweet 16: Why Brigham Young-Alabama could be epic, Arizona covers and Houston rolls

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

Through 52 games, the NCAA Tournament has been largely devoid of drama. High seeds are dominating and blowouts are frequent. There has been one true buzzer-beater (Maryland over Colorado State).

But the viewing experience could change Thursday at 4 p.m. when Brigham Young and Alabama take the court in Newark, New Jersey, for what could be the most entertaining game of the entire tournament.

Especially if you find defense offensive.

Or plan to bet Over the point total (175.5).

Or want someone to honor the legacy of Loyola Marymount and Hank Gathers, who died 35 years ago this month.

More than any pair of combatants in the Sweet 16, the Cougars and Crimson Tide are poised to accommodate our desire for high scores and higher theatre.

Both teams have top-10 offenses (as measured by points per possession).

Both possess elite point guards (BYU’s Egor Demin and Alabama’s Mark Sears).

Both have multiple players shooting better than 40% from 3-point range.

And crucially, neither is elite on defense.

That said, their methods are different.

Alabama uses tempo – relentless, unforgiving, exhausting tempo – as the fuel for averaging 90.8 points per game, tops in the nation.

While BYU plays fast, the scheme designed by first-year coach Kevin Young serves as the DNA for an attack that has exceeded 90 points on 10 occasions.

It should be 40 riveting minutes. If we’re lucky, we might even get 45.

To the picks:

All picks against the spread

Lines taken from vegasinsider.com

Brigham Young (+5.5) over Alabama (Newark)

Tipoff: Thursday at 4:09 p.m. on CBS

Comment: The outcome hinges on how well BYU handles the tempo and pressure across 40 frenetic minutes. If the Cougars limit turnovers and run their offense effectively, the Elite Eight awaits. If they get frazzled, then defeat is sure to follow. Which means the pressure is on Demin, the freshman point guard with an NBA future. Either way, that’s far too many points.

Arizona (+9.5) over Duke (Newark)

Tipoff: Thursday at 6:39 p.m. on CBS

Comment: If the Wildcats replicate all the mental mistakes they made against Oregon, this won’t be close – Duke is exponentially better than the Ducks. Cooper Flagg receives the bulk of the attention, and for good reason, but the Blue Devils have two other starters projected for the lottery portion of the NBA draft in guard Kon Kneuppel and big man Khaman Maluach. And yet, their top scorer in the obliteration of Baylor last weekend was a fourth player, guard Tyrese Proctor. The Wildcats have a narrow path to victory, and it requires a spectacular performance from guard Caleb Love, who will be facing Duke for the 10th time in his career. The previous nine have produced mixed results, including a loss in Tucson earlier this season. Bottom line: We would rather take 9.5 than give 9.5.

Mississippi (+2.5) over Michigan State

Tipoff: Friday at 4:09 p.m. on CBS

Comment: First team to 60 wins, and that team could very well be the sixth-seeded Rebels, who are nearly Michigan State’s defensive equal and no worse on offense. The Spartans are more about the sum than the parts, which is typical of Tom Izzo’s teams but a risky existence at this point in the tournament. In a close game with two minutes left, the player most likely to produce a dagger is Mississippi guard Sean Pedulla.

Michigan (+8.5) over Auburn (Atlanta)

Tipoff: Friday at 6:39 p.m. on CBS

Comment: No team plays more close games than the Wolverines, and we see no reason to expect this matchup to be any different. Auburn was awarded the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed based on its season-long body of work, not its performance down the stretch. In recent weeks, Michigan, which won the Big Ten Tournament, has been just as impressive.

Houston (-8.5) over Purdue (Indianapolis)

Tipoff: Friday at 7:09 p.m. on TBS/truTV

Comment: For all the focus on Houston’s seemingly unfair placement in a regional (Indianapolis) that’s just 60 miles from Purdue’s campus, it’s worth noting that the Cougars were undefeated on the road in Big 12 play. If anything, the hostile setting will bring out the best in the top seed. Their suffocating defensive pressure will overwhelm the Boilermakers.

Straight-up winners: BYU, Duke, Mississippi, Michigan and Houston

Five-star special: Houston. The Cougars had their close call in the second round (against Gonzaga). We expect them to blast Purdue and roll through the regional.