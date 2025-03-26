Four U.S. soldiers killed during training in Lithuania, says NATO chief

By Robyn Dixon Washington Post

RIGA, Latvia – NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told news agencies on Wednesday that four U.S. soldiers that had gone missing during military exercises in Lithuania had died.

He told reporters during a trip to Warsaw it was still early news and there were no details. Earlier the U.S. military said a search-and-rescue effort was underway after the four soldiers were reported missing during a military exercise at a training ground.

Lithuanian military and rescue services and U.S. troops mounted a search for the men, who were in a tracked armored vehicle when they went missing Tuesday afternoon at the training ground near Pabrade in eastern Lithuania near the Belarusian border.

The Lithuanian media outlet LMT said they were traveling in an M88 recovery vehicle, a large tracked armored vehicle used to recover other tanks.

The men are part of the 3rd Infantry Division, 1st Brigade, that was carrying out a tactical training exercise, according to the U.S. military.

Ignas Grinevicius, a spokesman for the Lithuanian Defense Ministry, said men and helicopters from the Lithuanian air force and border guard service were involved in the search.

German and U.S. forces are deployed in Lithuania alongside Lithuanian troops as part of NATO’s eastern flank defenses to deter a Russian attack on the Baltic states.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said he was being constantly updated on the rescue operation. Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene was on her way to the training ground late Wednesday to inspect the search and to show solidarity with American forces, according to her office.

Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, commander of the U.S. V Corps, thanked the Lithuanian military and first responders who assisted in the search.