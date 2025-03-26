Gonzaga likely will be active in transfer portal in shaping 2025-26 roster

Gonzaga big man Graham Ike, right, drives against Georgia forward Dylan James during the Zags' first-round NCAA Tournament win on March 20 at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

A year ago after a Sweet 16 loss to Purdue, Gonzaga’s starters and rotation players eligible to return gave strong indications they would be back.

And then they kept their word.

Gonzaga experienced a fairly stress-free offseason, rare in the NIL and transfer portal era. Seldom-used Luka Krajnovic, Pavle Stosic and walk-on Colby Brooks transferred out and Khalif Battle, Michael Ajayi, Emmanuel Innocenti, Ismaila Diagne and Braeden Smith arrived – the latter three with the future in mind considering GU’s senior-heavy lineup this season.

Following Saturday’s round-of-32 loss to top-seeded Houston, the Zags’ roster picture for next season isn’t nearly as clear. The Zags lose four seniors – Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Ben Gregg and Battle. Sophomore wing Dusty Stromer entered the portal on Monday and junior forward Jun Seok Yeo joined him Tuesday.

The biggest decision, and one that will clarify the Zags’ priorities in the transfer market, will be made by post Graham Ike.

Ike, listed as a redshirt senior, didn’t participate in Gonzaga’s Senior Night ceremony, perhaps cracking the door open to using an extra season of eligibility. The Colorado native has been asked about his future a few times, including after the loss to Houston, and he hasn’t tipped his hand on his plans.

“I’m just still not thinking about that,” Ike said 30 minutes after scoring 27 points against the Cougars. “There’s just so much going on in this moment right now. I just want to be with these guys (teammates).”

Ike could return for a third year at Gonzaga, transfer elsewhere or test the NBA/professional waters.

Ike has spoken highly of his two years as a Zag and close connection with teammates. He’s been productive (16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds) and efficient (60.4% from the field, 38.5% on 3-pointers, 79.5% at the foul line). Those stats, along with his 23-point second half against the nation’s No. 1 scoring defense Saturday night no doubt have been noticed by well-heeled power-conference programs.

The same goes for sophomore Braden Huff, who averaged 15.7 points on 60% shooting, including 3 of 6 on 3s, starting GU’s last three games. The frontcourt pairing of Huff and Ike gave opponents fits in the postseason.

“To be on the court with him and play with him, it’s the greatest thing ever,” Huff said. “I had so much fun with him. You’ve seen it all season, he’s a stud.”

Huff paid tribute to the departing seniors when asked about the possibilities for next season.

“The seniors, most of them have been here since I got here, I look up to all those guys and they kind of laid the foundation for me,” Huff said. “We have a bunch of great players in this locker room and I think a lot of big damage could be done next year if everything goes the way it’s supposed to.”

Ajayi, after announcing his transfer from Pepperdine to Gonzaga, went through the predraft process last year before opting to return. He didn’t sound interested in using his additional year of eligibility when asked a few months ago but seemed more receptive after Saturday’s loss.

“I’m always open,” said Ajayi, whose numbers (6.5 points, 5.4 boards) dropped considerably from his first-team All-WCC junior year with the Waves. “I haven’t made my mind up. I still have to talk to my family, but I’m open to anything.”

Of GU’s potential returning crew, Ajayi said, “If most of the guys do (return), I feel like we have more experience as a team and bringing in a couple freshmen and (Virginia transfer) Jalen Warley, having those type of guys to replace Ryan and Nolan and Braeden coming in, I feel like we wouldn’t lose a step.”

Depending on what happens with Ike, Ajayi and Huff, Gonzaga will likely focus on the backcourt in the portal. Smith, a two-year starter at Colgate who redshirted this season, is the probable replacement for Nembhard, but GU likely will add at least one more capable ball-handler. Reinforcing its scoring/perimeter shooting in the guard line also figures to be a priority.

The Zags added seven transfers the past two years and have Warley in the fold for the 2025-26 season.

The 6-5 Innocenti played extended minutes and was solid after joining Gonzaga’s rotation in the final 14 games. He shot just 29.4% behind the 3-point line, but he made some timely 3-pointers, including one against Houston.

The Zags have three 6-7 guard options. Wing Steele Venters, sidelined by injuries the past two seasons, expects to be healthy by late summer. Warley, a top-45 recruit in the 2021 class, is a quality defender and averaged 6.0 points and 2.9 assists per game in three seasons at Florida State. Incoming freshman Davis Fogle will also compete for time.

The 7-foot Diagne saw limited minutes but was a key factor in GU’s comeback win over Santa Clara late in the regular season. He has a promising future after turning 18 during the season.