Prep roundup: Ethan Taigen scores overtime goal for Mead soccer; Tyler Judd leads West Valley baseball over Pullman

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys soccer GSL 4A/3A

Mead 2, Gonzaga Prep 1 (OT): Ethan Taigen scored the winning goal in overtime and the visiting Panthers (2-3, 1-0) beat the Bullpups (1-4-2, 0-1).

Alex Wood scored a goal for Gonzaga Prep.

Lewis and Clark 5, Ferris 2: Henry Bishopp scored two goals and the visiting Tigers (5-0-1, 1-0) beat the Saxons (1-3, 1-1) at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Ridgeline 1, Mt. Spokane 0: Umar Nasir scored the deciding goal and the visiting Falcons (3-4, 1-0) beat the Wildcats (3-2-1, 0-1) at Union Stadium.

Baseball GSL 2A

West Valley 7, Pullman 3: Tyler Judd went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Carson Gaumer struck out five over 4⅔ scoreless innings and the Eagles (5-1, 5-1) beat the visiting Greyhounds (4-1, 4-1). Will Focht had two hits, a run, an RBI and a stolen base for Pullman.

Deer Park 11, East Valley 6: Tristan Flugel went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a stolen base and the Stags (4-0, 4-0) beat the visiting Knights (0-6, 0-4). Brock Berger went 3 for 3 with a triple and an RBI for Deer Park. Colby Bergman had three hits and two RBIs for East Valley.

Clarkston 7, North Central 5: Hayden Line homered and doubled as the Bantams (2-3, 2-3) beat the visiting Wolfpack (2-5, 2-4).