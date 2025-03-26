Sheff G, rapper who joined Trump at Bronx rally, pleads guilty to attempted murder

John Annese New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Brooklyn rapper and gang member Sheff G – who joined President Trump at a Bronx campaign rally last year – will get five years behind bars after pleading guilty to attempted murder and conspiracy Wednesday.

Sheff G, real name Michael Williams, 26, and his rap protégé Sleepy Hallow, paid for dinner at a swanky Manhattan steak house to celebrate a 2020 “mass shooting” that killed rival gang member Theodore “Sniper” Senior, 23, in 2020 and wounded five others, prosecutors said.

He was one of 32 alleged members of the 8 Trey Crips and 9 Ways gangs named in a 140-count indictment in May 2023.

“Notoriety could not shield this defendant from justice. He used his fame to fund and direct violence, terrorizing our streets, and though we sought a much longer sentence, he will now be held to account,” Brooklyn D.A. Eric Gonzalez said Wednesday.

Sheff G pleaded guilty to the top counts in his indictment, and prosecutors asked for 20 years. But Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Danny Chun offered him five years in prison and five years supervised release over the DA’s office objections.

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow rose to fame as rap musicians, starting their own record label and signing a deal with RCA Records.

They wound up in investigators’ crosshairs after an Oct. 21, 2020, drive-by shooting on Hawthorne St. and Nostrand Ave. in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, that killed Senior, an alleged Folk Nation gang member, and wounded five others.

The shooting was sparked by a social media beef between Sheff G and a Folk Nation-affiliated rapper, Gonzalez said in 2023.

Afterward, Sheff G texted one of his fellow gang members asking for confirmation that the hit was successful.

The steak dinner happened two days later, and one of the co-conspirators got a special gift from the rappers – a custom gold chain that included a sniper’s crosshairs with two x-marks over it to signify Senior was killed, prosecutors allege.

Sheff G also personally drove a team of shooters to Flatbush in April 2021 after the ICG BABiiez rival gang shot at his mansion in New Jersey.

The three gunman piled into the rapper’s Jeep Trackhawk, and he took them to Caton Ave. near E. 18th St. But when it came time for them to shoot their target, the trio hit two innocent bystanders instead, according to prosecutors.

Sheff G was free on bail a year after his indictment when he joined Trump onstage during a May 23 election rally in the Bronx last year.

“One thing I want to say. They always gonna whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures. Trump gonna shout the wins for all of us,” he said into the microphone alongside Trump.

A week later, a Manhattan jury convicted Trump of 34 felonies, finding him guilty of falsifying New York business records to cover up a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in a conspiracy to defraud the voting public in 2016.

Sheff G will be formally sentenced on Aug. 13. The case against Sleepy Hallow, real name Tegan Chambers, is still pending.