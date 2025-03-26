Viral Asian fruit-shaped ice cream hits local shelves

One colorful sweet treat has recently graced social media platforms across the world: Asian fruit-shaped ice cream. For Eastern Washington and North Idaho residents, these trending desserts are now available off the screen.

The delicacy was pioneered by Chinese companies and consists of a hard white chocolate shell encasing sweet, fruity ice cream. Popular flavors include mango and peach, their characteristic appearances airbrushed onto the chocolate.

Most fruit-shaped ice cream is attributed to China, though similar convenience ice cream is common in many Asian countries. Japan, for example, is known for mochi, where the cold dessert is wrapped in a rice flour dough, and Korean brand Melona sells also-trending honeydew bars.

These frozen treats are not new additions to the market, however. They, like many international delicacies, are one of the latest to be swept by the digital winds.

This is evident as nearby businesses are now offering these fruit-shaped treats, and they’re selling fast. At Asian World Market, at 3314 N. Division St., they planned to receive a shipment Friday after selling out of the viral dessert.

“We will have mango, peach and lemon,” a market worker said by phone on Monday. A three-pack rings up at $14.99.

Hot Pot Ramen House – a recently opened, TikTok-inspired restaurant in Rathdrum – is among the establishments selling this viral delight, selling peach or mango for about $7.

“We do still have both flavors,” Hot Pot Ramen House wrote in a direct message.

Washington and Idaho diners, in an act of micro-influencing, have taken to social media, like Spokane Food Finders on Facebook, to encourage locals to try the dessert.

“They do sell them pretty fast with them being viral at the moment,” Jay Cope wrote on Spokane Food Finders in a string on the viral dessert.

“Both of these are great and the lemon is my favorite,” Junior Solis wrote on the Facebook group.

While the fruity treat is the online community’s newest fixation, it’s inevitable that TikTok will soon bring more foreign foods to freezers. One sweet, complex bite at a time, the cycle persists.