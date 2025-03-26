Wildfires in NC, large enough to be seen by satellite, spread and lead to evacuations

Mark Price and Martha Quillin The Charlotte Observer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents of a Rutherfordton neighborhood were ordered to evacuate immediately on Wednesday afternoon, March 26, when a fire developed rapidly in the area of South Winds Dive and Davenport Road.

Rutherford County Emergency Management said an emergency shelter has been opened at First Presbyterian Church, 252 N. Washington Street in Rutherfordton. Firefighters are on the scene.

Meanwhile, a wildfire of more than 1,000 acres was burning Wednesday afternoon in the Alarka Community, which is in Swain County about 16 miles southwest of Cherokee, according to an N.C. Emergency Management post on social media.

According to the post, “The fire is moving toward Frye Mountain, Shepard’s Creek and Conley’s Creek. Evacuation orders have been issued and Swain County is notifying those that need to evacuate directly.”

At the time of the notice, the fire was 0% contained.

Members of the public are urged not to fly drones near where fires are burning because they can damage or ground fire-fighting aircraft, making the work even more dangerous.

Massive wildfire burns in Polk County

The wildfires in Polk County, North Carolina, have surpassed 6,000 acres and can now be seen 500 miles up by satellites, according to the Joint Polar Satellite System.

Collectively, the Black Cove Fire, Deep Woods Fire and Fish Hook Fire have burned 6,168 acres, destroyed 22 structures, prompted evacuations on 18 roads and put one firefighter in the hospital, the county and N.C. Forest Service say.

Smoke plumes and red flames from the fires were intense enough to be recorded March 23 by infrared imaging onboard the NOAA/NASA Suomi-NPP satellite, NOAA reports. The satellite orbits 512 miles above the earth.

“Yesterday (March 25), fire behavior was intense, with rapid fire spread and extreme burning conditions as high winds and dry weather returned to Western North Carolina,” the N.C. Forest Service said in a news release.

“A firefighter was injured on the Black Cove Fire. The individual was airlifted to Spartanburg, South Carolina, where he received medical attention and is currently in stable condition.”

Mandatory evacuations are in place for 165 homes in Polk County due to growing concern the fires are rapidly feeding on a glut of fuel created by Hurricane Helene.

“Hurricane Helene brought catastrophic damage to forests across the advisory area in late September of 2024. Lighter fuels cured rapidly through a winter with below average rainfall, but extreme rates of drying have been observed in recent weeks,” the Southern Area Coordination Center reported March 25.

“Extraordinarily low humidity has persisted throughout March in the Southern Appalachians, foothills and Piedmont, resulting in accelerated drying of leaf litter and fine fuels left in the wake of Helene’s destruction.”

The end result is “fire spread and intensity” exceeding predictions, the center says.

In Polk County — an 85-mile drive west from of Charlotte — the fires have more than doubled in size since first being reported.

The 3,046-acre Black Cove Fire is the largest and most destructive of the three, accounting for 14 destroyed homes and out buildings, officials said.

It is 0% contained and “remains highly active in the steep terrain of the Green River Gorge,” the county says. The fire was started by a downed power line, state officials say.

The 2,923-acre Deep Woods Fire is also 0% contained and has forced 110 homes to be evacuated, officials said.

Only the smallest of the three fires, the 199-acre Fish Hook Fire, has a partial containment of 72%, officials say. The fire destroyed three homes and one outbuilding before being brought under control.

“The fires continue to pose a serious threat to homes and communities,” the county says.

“Currently there are 263 personnel from North Carolina and other states are present to manage the incident. Firefighters have come from South Carolina, Michigan, Montana, Wyoming, Tennessee, Oregon, South Dakota, and California to help contain this fire.”

