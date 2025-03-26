Women’s basketball: Gonzaga, Washington State women ready for postseason games in Midwest

Washington State players Eleonora Villa and Tara Wallack celebrate after the Cougars defeated Utah Valley in the second round of the WNIT on Monday in Pullman. (Courtesy of WSU Athletics)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

The Gonzaga and Washington State women’s basketball teams find themselves in the same region of the U.S. trying to advance in their postseason journeys Thursday.

Gonzaga is in Minneapolis in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament, and Washington State is in nearby Fargo, North Dakota, for a Super 16 matchup in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

The Bulldogs (24-10) meet the Minnesota Gophers (22-11) and the Cougars take on the North Dakota State Bison (20-11). Both games tip off at 5 p.m.

The Zags, coming off a convincing and impressive 67-51 win over UTSA and one of their best games of the season at Colorado, a 64-55 win, face a stiffer challenge than it might appear at first glance.

Gonzaga needs to continue on the same recent trajectory against the Gophers, who have been tested in a challenging Big Ten. Minnesota finished 8-10, 13th out of 18 teams.

Gonzaga and Minnesota have two common opponents. The Gophers handled Oregon State 73-38 in the Briann January Classic Nov. 16 in Tempe, Arizona, and Minnesota dispatched Montana 84-45 Nov. 24 in Minneapolis. Gonzaga defeated Montana 82-69 on Nov. 5 and split two close West Coast Conference games with Oregon State.

Minnesota is in a postseason tournament for an 18th straight year. It advanced to the WNIT championship last season.

With a win, Gonzaga would advance to the Final Four in Indianapolis next week.

WSU meets a team that finished third in the Summit League. The Cougars held off Utah Valley 57-54 . The Cougars are going to have to play well to keep their season alive.

WSU and NDSU had two common opponents. WSU opened the season with an 83-82 overtime win over Eastern Washington and lost 79-68 to Drake in Puerto Rico. NDSU lost 84-78 in a season opener against Drake and beat EWU 74-47 on Dec. 7 in Cheney.

The Cougars would move on to the Great Eight with a win.