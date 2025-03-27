10 under $10 for the weekend of March 28-30

1 Shadle Park Boosters Spring Craft Show – The show will feature local crafters, artisans, bakers and small business owners selling their fine art, handmade goods and specialty foods. This is a fundraiser for Shadle Park High School. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Shadle Park High School, 4327 N. Ash St. (509) 354-6700. Admission: Free.

2 33 Artists Market – Features over 30 talented local artists showcasing original paintings, ceramics, jewelry, stained glass, leather goods and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. (509) 838-5667. Admission: Free.

3 EWU Racial Restrictive Covenants Project Workshop – Does your home have a clause restricting all “non-Caucasians” from living in it? This workshop will give you the tools you need to file a Racial Covenant Amendment Form. 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Indian Trail Library, 4909 W. Barnes Road. (509) 444-5395. Admission: Free.

4 Sound Bathing – A meditative journey aimed at calming your mind, reducing stress and feeling refreshed and rejuvenated via sound. 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 28. Millwood Masonic Center, 3219 N. Argonne Road, Millwood. Admission: Free.

5 Trans Day of Visibility Art Show – Display from local trans and gender expansive artists. 1-4 p.m. Central Downtown Library, 906 W. Main Ave. Admission: Free.

6 Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition – A collection of work from current WSU Master of Fine Arts candidates Cameron Kester, Anna Le, Abigail Nnaji and Sara St. Clair. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through June 28. Admission: Free.

7 Girl Scout Cookies – Sales at various locations through April 13. Flavors include Adventurefuls, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Samoas, Do-si-dos, S’mores, Lemonades, Lemon-ups, Tagalongs, Thin Mints, Toast-Yay!, Toffee-tastic and Trefoils. Visit girlscouts.org/en/cookies.html to order or find a local booth. Admission: $6/package.

8 Burlesque – A small-town girl ventures to Los Angeles and finds her place in a neo-burlesque club run by a former dancer. 7 p.m. Friday. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre. 508 S. Main St. Moscow. Admission: $8.

9 El Mercadito – A Latino cultural market featuring fresh food, cleaning supplies, local vendors, a free health clinic, immigration resources and much more. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Cannon Park, 1920 W. Maxwell Ave. Admission: Free.

10 Fan Fest Block Party — Celebrate women’s sports with food vendors, activities, giveaways, a DJ and special surprises. Located in Riverfront Park’s Butterfly Plaza. Noon-5 p.m. Saturday. 507 N. Howard St. Admission: Free.