2025 Spring Sports Preview: Donyelle Strauss looking for memorable end to family’s time at Ferris

Donyelle Strauss practically has Ferris softball built into her DNA.

It would be near impossible for the Saxons’ senior standout not to be passionate about a program that has been a part of her life for as long as she could hold a bat or put on a glove.

“Having three sisters go through this school and be a part of this team for more than a decade has really made me not only fall in love with the sport, but also this team,” Strauss said.

Now Strauss is gearing up not only for her final campaign, but the last time one of the four Strauss sisters will take the field for the Saxons.

The run began with Michelle, who was a pitcher for Ferris in the early 2010s, followed by Jailyn, Katelyn and now Donyelle. But the participation hasn’t been limited to just the girls, as mom and dad have taken key roles in the program too.

“Kurt does all of our field maintenance, and during the season he practically lives out on that field,” Ferris coach Linda Bushinski said. “And Sharon keeps our books and is one of the first ones to keep the umpires in line with the rules.”

That family element makes this final season even more special for Donyelle, who is the Saxons’ lone returning all-Greater Spokane League performer, earning second-team honors last season.

Although she pulls inspiration from all three of her sisters, Donyelle said that Katelyn – who is the closest to her in age – is her biggest sounding board.

“She loved the game so much, and I saw the community that they had, and I just thought softball players looked cool,” Donyelle said. “So I was like, I wanna be that – I would be cool. So I started playing and it was a little rough for the first few years like it usually is, but then I really fell in love with it.”

Bushinski, who has coached all four of the sisters, said that what makes Donyelle stand apart is her dedication to her teammates.

“Every day she’s the first one out on the field, she’s the one that’s going to get all the equipment out, get everything ready,” Bushinski said. “We have to tell her no, let other people do some stuff. She’s that kid that everyone wants to coach.

“That translates to her skill set on the field as well. She’s our starting third baseman, but she’s also the backup at pretty much every other position, including catcher.”

That dedication to the team not only comes from wanting to uphold the family name, but also help be the one that lifts a Ferris program to their first state tournament appearance since 1998.

But Donyelle said that her sisters have really been a big help in making sure she is her own player and doesn’t go into any season feeling pressure to do what they have done.

“Jailyn is one of our coaches, so we talk daily, and then I talk with Katelyn all the time too since she’s still playing and can give me insight of someone doing it at a high level,” Donyelle said. “It’s really something special, being able to finish it off because they built something huge here. It’s really cool to give it my best and hopefully also make a name for myself a little bit outside of my sisters.”

As far as role models go, Donyelle has a top one in Katelyn – who is starting her senior season at the University of North Dakota. After a stellar career at Ferris, Katelyn went on to win a junior college national championship with North Dakota College of Science in 2023, before joining the Fighting Hawks the following season.

“I think she’s had to work quite a bit harder than Michelle and Katelyn with their athletic ability,” Bushinski said. “I think confidence was probably less at first than the other sisters as well because they were pretty confident girls. Donyelle has had to kind of overcome that lack of confidence to become the player she is and, oh my gosh, it’s been so fun just to see her smile this season.

“She’s getting better because she’s enjoying the game a little bit more.”

Bushinski will also rely on the talents of senior outfielder Cadence Hyndman along with a group of young hitters she believes can make a big impact.

“This team just seems to be more connected with all of the bonding we have done and the amount so many of us are playing throughout the year,” Donyelle said. “We are not known for being this dominant team, but we want to make a name for ourselves this year and make sure the rest of the league knows what Ferris softball stands for.”

Bushinski said she is going to try to soak up the bittersweet moments of this season and reflect on the impact that the entire Strauss family has had on the program.

“You know, it it’s amazing to have all of them dig softball so much,” she said. “I knew Donyelle when Michelle was playing, and she was just a little kid working in sessions. Just to have them all come through and stick around – honestly, that makes me feel pretty good, because that doesn’t always happen.”