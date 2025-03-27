2025 Spring Sports Preview: Fastpitch softball capsules for Greater Spokane League

Preview capsules for the 2025 Greater Spokane League fastpitch softball teams.

In alphabetical order by classification. Records and standings from 2024 season.

4A/3A

Central Valley (9-9 GSL, 10-13 overall): Senior centerfielder Ellie Taylor will lead the way for coach Joe Stanton – who is entering his 14th season at the helm of the Bears program. Also back are the battery of Ella Bendele at catcher and pitcher Shilo McCoy.

Cheney (12-6, 12-10): First-year coach Makayla Shay will have a full cupboard to pick from as the Blackhawks return seven starters from a year ago. First-team all-Greater Spokane League selection Mia Ashcroft is back in the outfield, while Alyssa Marlow, Allie Halverson and Bella Huan all also return for their senior seasons.

Ferris (7-11, 8-12): Senior Donyelle Strauss will again lead the way for the Saxons and longtime coach Linda Bushinski. Cadence Hyndman will also be a key piece for Ferris in her senior campaign.

Gonzaga Prep (2-16, 2-21): First-team all-league designated hitter Reese Jones-Ross is back for her senior season, looking to help improve a Bullpups program for first-year coach Katie Rowe. Also returning are a trio of juniors in Kate van Loben Sels, Emma Allbery and Taryn Barbieri.

Lewis and Clark (3-14, 3-16): Third-year coach Chuck Scheiwiller is in the middle of a youth movement for the Tigers program which has no seniors. This year he’ll rely on juniors Izzy Heister and Vienna Klein in the infield, while sophomores Rhiannon Kilgore and Beibhinn Kilgore – one of two sets of twins on the team – to patrol the outfield.

Mead (12-6, 16-9): After making the 3A state tournament field last year, the Panthers and coach Tiffany Casedy hope to keep the momentum going into 4A this spring. Second-team all-GSL outfielder Jaycee Coffield is back, along with pitcher/infielder Mia Martin and senior third baseman Sophia Carpenter.

Mt. Spokane (16-2, 21-5): Coach Carl Adams is entering his 25th season with the Wildcats, and once again his team begins the season with title aspirations. Mt. Spokane brings back seven starters, headlined by first-team all-league pitcher Addison Jay and infielder Makenzie Morris.

Ridgeline (10-8, 10-11): The Falcons have a senior class of seven players this year, returning a total of 12 letterwinners for coach Alyssa Rasmussen. That senior class is made up of Izabella Hernandez, Lily Lander, Dani Phillips, Elli Thompson, Tayla Travis, Lilley Triplett and Natalie Willmon.

Shadle Park (13-2, 15-8 3A): The Highlanders lost 2A GSL MVP Crimson Rice to graduation after last season, but Shadle Park and new coach Scott Harmon believe they can still compete in the 3A ranks. Senior Madi Keon will step into the catching spot, while juniors Annabelle Moreno and Bethany Rinas will play key utility roles.

University (18-0, 26-2): The Titans earned their best state showing last year with a third-place finish in the 3A tournament. Although several key pieces from that team are graduated, longtime coach Jon Schuh still has plenty of talent on the diamond. All-league outfielders Ashlyn Carver and Hayden Wheeler are back, while junior Claire Fulkerson will hold down the middle of the infield.

2A

Clarkston (14-1, 20-4): No information submitted.

Deer Park (3-9, 8-12 1A): Reigning Northeast 1A League defensive player of the year Sammy Fausti is back to patrol the outfield as the Stags make the jump to the 2A ranks this season. She’ll be joined by fellow all-league honorees Lucy Lathrop and Delaney Newman at shortstop and second base respectively.

East Valley (6-9, 6-14): Seventh-year coach Kelli Peckham gets back eight starters from last year’s team, led by a pair of two-time all-league selections. Infielder JC Weger earned first-team honors last year, while pitcher and infielder Shelby Swanson was a second-team selection a season ago and earned first-team honors in 2023.

North Central (0-17, 0-17 4A/3A): No information submitted.

Pullman (5-10, 8-12): After stepping away for three years, coach Haylee Fishback returns to the dugout for the Greyhounds this spring. She’ll have back six starters, including second-team all-GSL catcher Taylor Cromie and outfielder Kinsey Rees.

Rogers (0-15, 0-21): Seven letterwinners are back this season for the Pirates, who had a large enough turnout to form three teams this season.

West Valley (7-8, 9-13): Coach Dan Kolda is in his second season with the Eagles with seven returning starters, led by second-team all-league senior P/1B Kennady Kunz, senior P/UTL Ally VanWeerdhuisen and senior SS/P Sorrell Stewart. “We are confident going into the 2025 season,” Kolda said. “A solid defense will be one of the key items we’ll need to be competitive.”