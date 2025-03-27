2025 Spring Sports Preview: Two-time State 2A pole vault champ Josie Anselmo accepts challenge of increased competition

Josie Anselmo could very well capture a third straight state championship in pole vault this spring.

Whatever happens, though, the Shadle Park senior is feeling less pressure. Last year, she couldn’t escape a self-inflicted prison of expectations.

Having captured a State 2A title as a sophomore, Anselmo wanted to back it up by repeating. And she did. But it wasn’t easy.

Complicating things was dealing with grief and the unexpected death of her grandfather – on the day she vaulted a personal best 11 feet, 6 inches.

Grandpa was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and died in 10 days. She spent much time over the years with him, going to his house instead of day care.

Thanks to her grandpa’s help, Anselmo got a jump -start on her education, especially in math. She carries a 3.8 grade-point average and can chalk up her discipline in the classroom with the start her grandpa instilled in her.

A month after her grandfather died, Anselmo was at state attempting to defend her state title.

“I was shaken up by it,” she said of her grandfather passing. “I had no time to deal with it.”

Like many female pole vaulters, Anselmo got her start in gymnastics. The sport provided a foundation.

She didn’t try vaulting until her freshman year. Her first recorded jump was 6 feet at a season-opening jamboree.

“I remember my first jump. I was so nervous,” Anselmo said. “We hadn’t practiced with a bar, just jumped with bungees.”

Ten days later she did 7-6 and was on her way to climbing up by leaps and bounds. She tied the school record (10-0) at state when she placed third.

That was an 18-inch improvement.

The following year she improved a foot, twice hitting 11-0 including the winning mark at state.

Consistency sums up her junior season. She made 11-0 six times, 11-4 once and 11-6 once. She did less than 11-0 just once when she jumped 10-6 at the Pasco Invite.

Shadle Park moved up a classification to 3A this year. Anselmo finds herself in a more competitive field.

The 3A state winner last year jumped an impressive 14-3, but she graduated. The runner-up, Ava Enriquez of Shorewood, did 12-9.

“I watched her at state last year. She’s super good,” Anselmo said.

Pole vaulting is highly technical – not to mention fear-inducing at times. It requires more than running down a runway with a long pole in hand and then propelling off said pole over a bar three times one’s height.

Anselmo knows she has work to do. She wants to extend her personal best by at least a foot to 12-6.

She would be heavily favored to win if she was still in 2A. But she’s looking forward to the new challenge.

“I’m just kind of focused on having a fun senior year,” Anselmo said. “And I want to win (state) again.”

Shadle Park coach Nathan Clayton is excited for Anselmo’s final season.

“My goals for Josie is to have her continue building strength, technique and confidence so she can achieve her goals of personal bests and a berth to postseason,” Clayton said. “I hope to see her continue to challenge herself in meets, keep pushing her limits and achieving goals that she has set for herself this season.”

Clayton knows Anselmo will put in the work required to improve.

“To make it happen in 3A, she needs to continue working hard, refining her skills and technique and stay mentally focused on her goals,” Clayton said. “No matter what classification you are in, when you get to state everyone is good. She knows exactly what it takes to win her third title because she’s done it before. With her keeping the right mindset and dedication I’m confident she can challenge for that third title.”

Anselmo is Shadle’s first pole vault state champ for any gender. The Greater Spokane League has developed a reputation of sending athletes to state capable of winning.

The GSL boasts six state champs and Anselmo is the lone two-time state champ.

“Her drive and dedication is what makes her who she is,” Clayton said. “She thrives on the challenge of reaching new heights and being the best.”

Anselmo’s indoor coach, Erin Clark, also coaches at Eastern Washington. Anselmo says she’s leaning toward going to EWU to continue her vault career.

“Josie is an athletic girl who can go far in pole vault,” Clark said. “If she can get faster and more explosive she will see big improvements in her vaulting. I believe with a well-rounded program, like EWU has, she will do amazing and jump some big bars.”

Born and raised in Spokane, Anselmo comes from a one-child home with athletic parents. But neither tried pole vaulting.

She video records her jumps so she can see where she needs to focus her training. They give me stuff to work on. It makes my (practice) reps intentional.”

Anselmo wants to refine her starts and when she plants the pole in the iron box before starting her ascent.

“It’s kind of sloppy,” she said. “It could be a lot better. Sometimes I’m not very aggressive like I should be, but it can be kind of scary going up 11 feet.”

Every time Anselmo competes she has somebody on her mind.

“He’s always with me,” she said. “I still have him in my heart. Although he’s not physically here, he’s always here with me.”