Death toll rises to at least 27 as South Korea wildfires rage on

dpa

SEOUL, South Korea — The death toll from the wildfires sweeping through south-eastern South Korea has risen to at least 27, with 32 more people injured, news agency Yonhap reported on Thursday.

The fires, which have been raging in the south-east of the country since Friday, have already burnt down some 36,000 hectares of forest, making them the largest in South Korea’s history, Yonhap reported.

Although light rainfall was forecast for the south-east of the country on Thursday, it is unlikely to be enough to make a significant difference to the firefighting efforts.

Around 37,000 residents have so far had to be evacuated from their homes and taken to emergency shelters. Some of the affected areas are also suffering from water shortages and power outages.

The fires, which began in Sancheong County, about 250 kilometres south-east of Seoul, have caused significant destruction, including to several historical sites.

Goun Temple in Uiseong, built in 681, was destroyed, Yonhap reported, adding that national treasures stored in the ancient temple had been relocated before its destruction. The historic Hahoe village, which UNESCO declared a World Heritage site in 2010, is also threatened by the flames.

Residents have been ordered to evacuate.

The fires have been fuelled by dry winds and a prolonged drought, according to officials.

Wildfires are not uncommon in South Korea during dry spells. In recent years, both average temperatures and extreme weather events have increased in the country, significantly increasing the risk and severity of fires.

Experts view the increase in wildfires as a sign of the ongoing effects of climate change.