‘Labyrinth’ score comes to life at Fox Theater

From staff reports

The Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox will bring the magical fantasy of Jim Henson’s “Labyrinth” to life.

The 1986 cult classic, starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, explores coming-of-age themes via a fantastical world and the musical presence of Bowie.

“Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” will feature a live band playing the original score in sync with Bowie’s vocals as the film plays on the big screen.

Tickets for the Monday show start at $45.50 and can be purchased through the Fox Theater website.