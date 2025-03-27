The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
‘Labyrinth’ score comes to life at Fox Theater

Jennifer Connelly and David Bowie dance in a scene from 1986’s “Labyrinth.” The film’s score will be brought to life Monday at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox. (Tri-Star Pictures)
From staff reports

The Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox will bring the magical fantasy of Jim Henson’s “Labyrinth” to life.

The 1986 cult classic, starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, explores coming-of-age themes via a fantastical world and the musical presence of Bowie.

“Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” will feature a live band playing the original score in sync with Bowie’s vocals as the film plays on the big screen.

Tickets for the Monday show start at $45.50 and can be purchased through the Fox Theater website.