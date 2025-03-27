People’s Pharmacy: Don’t drink grape juice if you take Prilosec

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. I have Barrett’s esophagus, so my doctor prescribed Dexilant. Before that, the reflux was so bad it was going into my Eustachian tubes like a volcano and setting my ears on fire. I thought I was exploding. At that point, I was taking Prilosec twice a day with no relief.

When my symptoms first began, I tried drinking water and not eating to avoid the horrible reflux. That didn’t work, so I turned to grape juice and was disappointed again.

Dexilant saved me. My doctor said it would reduce the risk of Barrett’s esophagus turning into cancer. Recently, the reflux has returned somewhat, and I would welcome any suggestions on managing it.

A. Barrett’s esophagus is a condition in which the cells lining the swallowing tube (esophagus) change to more closely resemble cells in the intestines. There is an increased risk for esophageal cancer if these cells continue to be exposed to stomach acid splashing up into the esophagus. The increased risk, however, is modest.

Taking Prilosec (omeprazole) with grape juice is not ideal, because grape juice reduces the amount of omeprazole that can get into the bloodstream (Frontiers in Pharmacology, Dec. 4, 2024). The authors of this study warn that when people have conditions that require treatment with omeprazole, they should avoid drinking a glass of grape juice every day.

We do not know if grape juice might interact with Dexilant (dexlansoprazole). The intestines, however, employ some of the same enzymes to metabolize these drugs, so we can’t rule out that possibility.

You will find many lifestyle measures for managing heartburn in our “eGuide to Overcoming Digestive Disorders.” This online resource is located under the Health eGuide tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

