Selena’s killer Yolanda Saldívar is up for parole. Here’s what to know

Yolanda Saldivar shot and fatally wounded Texas singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez in 1995. She was convicted of first-degree murder and has been serving a life sentence. She is up for parole for the first time. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice/TNS)

By Uwa Ede-Osifo The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS – Thirty years ago, Yolanda Saldívar shot and fatally wounded Texas singer Selena Quintanilla Pérez at a Corpus Christi motel.

Now, Saldívar, who was convicted of first-degree murder and has been serving a life sentence, is up for parole for the first time.

The death of the singer, dubbed the Queen of Tejano Music, sent shockwaves throughout Texas, the Latino community and beyond. Quintanilla Pérez, who was born in Lake Jackson and lived in Corpus Christi, was known for hit songs such as “Como La Flor,” “Amor Prohibido” and “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.”

A parole review date for Saldívar, who is incarcerated at a prison in Gatesville according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s online records, is set for March 30. The date coincides closely with the 30th anniversary of the singer’s death: Quintanilla Pérez was killed on March 31, 1995.

Here’s what to know ahead of Saldívar’s parole review.

Saldívar, a former registered nurse, was president of Quintanilla-Pérez’s fan club. She also managed some of the singer’s clothing boutiques, Selena Etc.

Weeks before the shooting, Saldívar was fired from her job at Quintanilla-Pérez’s store over accusations of embezzling funds, The Dallas Morning News reported in 1995.

The singer’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, told The News he and Quintanilla-Pérez confronted Saldívar over missing money. “She never denied it,” he said then. He also called Saldívar a “disgruntled employee.”

Saldívar and Quintanilla-Pérez met at a motel on March 31 in Corpus Christi, her father told The News. Saldívar was supposed to return financial records related to the clothing stores.

Saldívar brought out a .38-caliber Taurus Model 85 revolver and fired a shot that hit Quintanilla-Pérez in the back as she attempted to leave, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Motel employees testified during Saldívar’s murder trial they saw Quintanilla-Pérez fleeing from Saldívar, who had a gun pointed at the singer. Quintanilla-Pérez collapsed in the lobby before being pronounced dead at a local hospital.

After the shooting, Saldívar staged an hours-long standoff in the hotel’s parking lot with police, threatening to commit suicide.

It’s unclear whether Saldívar will be released.

Among the factors considered in an inmate’s parole decision are the seriousness of their crime, letters of support or protest, and participation in educational or vocational prison programs, according to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles’ website.

As part of the review process, Saldívar may be interviewed by a parole officer, among other stakeholders.

If Saldívar is denied parole, her next review date will be set for a time in the next year to five years – as determined by the parole panel – according to a report from USA Today.

The parole board typically makes decisions ahead of the parole eligibility date.

Saldívar has maintained that she did not intend to kill Quintanilla-Pérez. In talks with police negotiators, when she had refused to leave the Corpus Christi motel parking lot after the shooting, she said she meant to kill herself, The New York Times reported in 1995.

“It was an accident and my conscience is clear,” Saldívar told 20/20 in 1995, People reported.

In the Oxygen docuseries “Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them,” released last year, Saldívar said that she did not know her gun went off.

“I did not know that it hit her. It scared her, it scared me,” she said in the series, according to Fox News.

Saldívar also made claims about the apparent money discrepancies. She alleged Quintanilla-Pérez had an extramarital affair and asked her to make purchases to cover the entanglement.

The Oxygen project resulted in backlash among the singers’ fans who said it was disrespectful.

Quintanilla-Pérez’s family has not publicly addressed Saldívar’s approaching parole review.

“Selena y Los Dinos,” a documentary celebrating the singer’s life, premiered at Sundance earlier this year. Two of her siblings, Suzette Quintanilla and AB Quintanilla III, were credited as executive producers. The documentary unearthed never-before-seen footage from the family’s archive.