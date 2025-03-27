This day in history: KSPS boosted its power; Robbers hold up armored car in Spokane and get $5K in cash

“Tonight at 7 p.m., you’ll be able to witness the direct effect of your contributions to public broadcasting at KSPS-TV, channel 7,” the station said in a full-age ad that ran in The Spokesman-Review on March 27, 1975. “At that moment the broadcasting power of Channel 7 will jump from its present rating or 205,000 watts to 316,000 wats. That puts Channel 7 in strong competition with every other television station in the area. You’ll receive, clearer, brighter pictures than ever before.” (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: A new era was set to begin for KSPS-TV, the city’s PBS station.

“Tonight at 7 p.m., you’ll be able to witness the direct effect of your contributions to public broadcasting at KSPS-TV, channel 7,” the station said in a full-page ad. “At that moment the broadcasting power of Channel 7 will jump from its present rating or 205,000 watts to 316,000 watts. That puts Channel 7 in strong competition with every other television station in the area. You’ll receive, clearer, brighter pictures than ever before.”

A map showed coverage into northeast Oregon, North Idaho, southern British Columbia and Alberta.

It also touted its new programming for 1975, including “Sesame Street,” a show “where your children will find fun and facts every day – with all their favorite People and Muppets.”

From 1925: Two masked men in a Chevrolet followed the payroll car of Armour & Co., cut in front of it, and forced it to the curb near the Schade Brewery on Trent.

“I saw the bandits stop the payroll car and cover the two men with guns,” said a witness. “One of them yelled ‘stick ’em up!’ grabbed a satchel, saying, ‘I have it,’ and jumped in the car.”

The payroll car driver said “they were gone before I had time to pull my gun.”

The satchel contained about $5,000 in cash and $25,000 in bank drafts. The witness followed the getaway car for blocks before losing it on Third Avenue.

The car was last seen heading west, and the search was on toward Reardan and Davenport.

The company said the bandits were “evidently familiar with the time we received our payroll.” Police believed it was the work of a gang that had been “working its way west” from Chicago.