Elisabeth Moss confirms birth of first child

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Elisabeth Moss has confirmed she’s a mom, over a year after announcing she was expecting her first child.

While appearing on a panel this week during PaleyFest in Los Angeles, the 42-year-old actor reflected on bringing her baby to the set while filming the upcoming final season of Hulu’s “Handmaid’s Tale.”

“The only thing I would say about that is I feel so fortunate to be able to do that. … So many parents cannot,” Moss said. “Any of us who had the privilege of being able to bring our kids or see our kids at work, we would every single time be like, ‘Aren’t we lucky to get to do that?’ ”

Moss’ remarks came nearly 14 months after she revealed on an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that she was pregnant with her first child. It’s unclear when she gave birth, the sex of her baby or who the child’s father is.

The “Mad Men” alum was previously married to Fred Armisen from October 2009 until they split the following June. She officially filed for divorce in October 2010.

At the time of the filing, sources told Us Weekly the breakup was due in part to Moss’ ties to the Church of Scientology.