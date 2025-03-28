Prep roundup: Kyle Wilkinson and Landen Keberle lead Lewis and Clark baseball over Shadle Park; Mt. Spokane boys soccer shuts out Cheney

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s spring high school sports from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball 4A/3A

Lewis and Clark 12, Shadle Park 5: Kyle Wilkinson and Landen Keberle had three hits apiece and the visiting Tigers (2-2, 2-1) beat the Highlanders (2-3, 0-3) . Evan Lafferty led Shadle Park with two hits.

University 5, Gonzaga Prep 2: Jack Delmese had one hit and one RBI, and the visiting Titans (4-1, 3-0) beat the Bullpups (4-2, 2-1). Brady Strahl led G-Prep with a hit and two RBIs.

2A

Deer Park 6, West Valley 4: RJ Gillaspy had three hits and three RBIs and the visiting Stags (5-0, 5-0) beat the Eagles (5-2, 5-1). Oliver Spencer and Ethan Turley led West Valley with three hits apiece

Softball 4A/3A

Shadle Park 21, University 11: Madi Keon drove in five runs and the Highlanders (4-3, 4-3) defeated the visiting Bullpups (0-7, 0-5). Mady Ogden drove in three runs for the Bullpups.

Boys soccer 4A/3A

Ridgeline 4, Shadle Park 0: Abdul Umar Nasir scored two second-half goals and the Falcons (3-4, 1-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (2-4, 0-1).

Ferris 1, University 0 (SO): The Saxons (2-2, 2-0) beat the visiting Titans (0-4, 0-2) in a shootout.

Mt. Spokane 3, Cheney 0: Zach McCready scored a goal and assisted on another and the Wildcats (4-1-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (1-4, 0-1).

Lewis and Clark 7, Mead 2: Cyrill Wangama scored two goals and the Tigers (6-0-1, 2-0) beat the Panthers (2-4, 1-1) at ONE Spokane Stadium.