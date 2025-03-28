Second suspect in Moses Lake shooting that killed 14-year-old, injured four others arrested

Authorities arrest 18-year-old Matthew Valdez early Friday morning in Beaverton, Oregon. Valdez is one of three suspects accused of shooting five people, killing 14-year-old Mario Amezcua, last week in Moses Lake. (Courtesy of U.S. Marshals Service)

Police on Friday arrested the second of three murder suspects accused of shooting five people, killing 14-year-old Mario Amezcua last week in Moses Lake.

Matthew Valdez, 18, of Moses Lake, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. in Beaverton, Oregon, by the U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, in coordination with Washington County Sheriff’s Office specialty resources, according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release.

The third suspect, 20-year-old Jose Beltran-Rodriguez, of Moses Lake, remained at large.

Cesar A. Cabrera, 14, of Mattawa, Washington, was arrested Monday in Richland. Cabrera was booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Center in Wenatchee.

All three alleged Norteño gang members face murder, assault, drive-by shooting and firearm charges in the March 21 drive-by shooting in a residential neighborhood.

Crystal Santoyo, 26, of Moses Lake; two 17-year-olds; and a 12-year-old were injured in the shooting. They were treated and released from the hospital, according to the Moses Lake Police Department.

Beltran-Rodriguez is listed at about 5-foot-7 and 200 pounds, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Anyone who sees Beltran-Rodriguez is encouraged to call 911. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the nearest U.S. Marshals Service office. The agency is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Beltran-Rodriguez.

“This horrific murder with four additional assault victims has been, and will continue to be, a top priority for all law enforcement to bring those responsible to justice,” U.S. Marshal Craig Thayer said in the release. “With two arrests already made, efforts are now concentrated on the outstanding arrest warrant for Jose Beltran-Rodriguez.”