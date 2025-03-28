This day in history: One option for new Spokane Valley zoo was ‘glorified deer farm’; authorities searched for alleged holdup accomplice

The Inland Empire Zoological Society was moving forward with plans to create “a first-class zoo” on its 240-acre site in Spokane Valley, The Spokesman-Review reported on March 28, 1975. The newspaper also reported that Spokane Public Broadcasting's radio station, KPBX, was granted a significant boost in power by the Federal Communications Commission. (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: The Inland Empire Zoological Society was forging ahead with ambitious plans to create “a first-class zoo” on its 240-acre Walk in the Wild site in Spokane Valley.

The society had recently commissioned a study which said the “best alternative” was to develop a complete top-end park, “including an aerial sightseeing tram.”

“Developing the zoo in any other way would make it a drain on the community,” the society president said.

The other alternatives were to make the site a wildlife refuge – which was characterized as “a glorified deer farm” – or to scrap the whole plan.

Creating a first-class zoo would require plenty of money. The society was still trying to procure $60,000 just to pay for preliminary planning. The society president floated the idea of a bond issue.

From the radio beat: Spokane Public Broadcasting’s radio station, KPBX, was granted a significant boost in power by the Federal Communications Commission from 10 to 4,172 watts. Today, KPBX, 91.1-FM’s wattage is 56,000.

From 1925: The search was on for a Dishman woman, believed to be an accomplice of the two men who staged a daring downtown robbery of the Armour Co.’s payroll.

She was believed to be the operator of a Dishman moonshine still, along with the two men who staged the roadside holdup.

Police raided the Dishman house, but found that the trio had “decamped the night before.”

“The perfect execution of the robbery on Trent Avenue near the Schade (Brewery) plant leads authorities to believe that the three may have made Spokane their headquarters while planning the holdup,” the Chronicle said.

Police investigated reports that the getaway car had been spotted in Seattle, but now believed the “robbers may be hiding in Spokane, waiting a change to sneak away.”