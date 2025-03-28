Two men who targeted Spokane police in shooting sentenced again for drug, firearm charges

Two men who had already been sentenced in state court to decades in prison for shooting a Spokane police officer in 2022 were sentenced on federal drug and firearm charges, according to a news release Friday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Eastern District of Washington.

U.S. District Judge Mary Dimke sentenced Ray A. Wynecoop, 24, to 30 years in prison and Isaac A. Ott, 23, to 25 years in prison on the federal charges.

Last year, Wynecoop was sentenced to 65 years in prison and Ott was sentenced to 40 years in prison in Spokane County Superior Court on multiple charges in connection to the shooting.

Court records say Wynecoop and his co-conspirator and childhood friend, Ott, targeted two northeast Spokane homes in drive-by shootings June 26, 2022. Police responded to the shootings and were then targeted, documents say.

With Wynecoop driving, the pair, who are members of different gangs, pursued Spokane police Officer Michele Kernkamp’s patrol vehicle north on Perry Street, approaching Empire Avenue.

Seven shots were fired as Officer Kris Honaker’s patrol vehicle passed through the intersection of Empire Avenue and Perry Street, according to documents. Honaker was shot in the leg, and a bullet grazed his scalp in the drive-by.

About six months before the shooting, Wynecoop tried to elude Spokane police in a Dodge Charger after police tried to conduct a traffic stop on him, according to court documents and information presented at the federal sentencing hearing. Police found the Charger and noticed it had been involved in a crash. Wynecoop attempted to run from the scene but was arrested.

Law enforcement located two pistols inside the vehicle, as well as a fanny pack that contained one ounce of heroin and fentanyl-laced pills.

During the 2022 shooting, both defendants were carrying guns despite being barred from owning them, the release said.

Detectives located two firearms, spent shell casings, about 10,000 fentanyl pills, some heroin and other drug-related items during a search of the car used in the shooting.

“Notwithstanding their prior felony convictions, Wynecoop and Ott illegally possessed firearms with the express purpose of murdering Spokane Police,” Acting U.S. Attorney Richard Barker said in the release. “I am humbled by the dedication of federal, state, and local law enforcement, who put their lives on the line every day to protect Eastern Washington communities. We all are indebted to the officers in this case, who bravely risked their lives to ensure both Wynecoop and Ott were held accountable for these terrible crimes.”