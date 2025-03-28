Updated: Sixteen sick with tuberculosis in Lower Yakima Valley

By Questen Inghram Yakima Herald-Republic

Sixteen people in Yakima County have active cases of tuberculosis, according to Yakima Health District officials.

Seven cases are being monitored by the Yakima Health District and nine are being monitored by Indian Health Services.

The agencies are working to identify and test anyone that may have been exposed to the disease, Stephanie Ruiz, Yakima Health District spokesperson said in an email. The first case in the county was confirmed in September, but not all active cases are linked to the same outbreak.

The cases are in the Lower Valley, but specific cities and locations are not released to protect patient privacy, she said.

Severity of cases can vary, Melissa Sixberry, director of disease control for the Yakima Health District said at a Board of Health meeting on Wednesday. Some people may experience a mild cough, but others may take a long time to recover.

“It’s a large number compared to what we normally would be managing,” Sixberry said.

Tuberculosis patients must have their treatment observed daily, which can cause a strain on health resources, Sixberry said. The county has been using video visits, but Indian Health Services must go to the patient to do it in person.

“Treatment can go anywhere from four months to 12 months,” Sixberry said.

Most people can receive their treatment at home, Ruiz said.

Tuberculosis, or TB, is a respiratory disease caused by a bacteria and spread through the air when an infected person coughs or speaks, according to the CDC. Without treatment, it can be fatal. Some people can have the disease without symptoms, called inactive TB.

The risk of exposure is low unless you have prolonged exposure to an infected person, Ruiz said. Anyone with concerns should speak with their primary care provider.

In other news

Yakima County has had 12 flu deaths since the season began in September.

“Activity is still high,” Sixberry said in the meeting.

There have been no pediatric deaths in the county, but there have been elsewhere in the state.

