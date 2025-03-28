Warner Bros. tearing down ‘Looney Tunes’ building to favor HBO

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

The storied “Looney Tunes” building is being yanked off the lot in Los Angeles as Warner Bros. seeks to tear down the historic single-story structure that was once home to Bugs, Daffy, Tweety and more.

The Burbank lot will raze Building 131, which sits off Forest Lawn Drive, to make way for more modern fare: space to shoot HBO’s premium content, Deadline reports.

Demolition could begin sometime this week and the building will not be replaced, the outlet said.

This isn’t the first time the “Tunes” legacy has taken a backseat to HBO and its streamer Max’s more adult-minded offerings.

The news comes on the heels a representative for the hit streaming service, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, confirming to Deadline this month that Max removed nearly four decades-worth of classic “Looney Tunes” animated shorts from the platform. The shorts were from the animation heyday, between 1930 to 1969.

Though more recent spin-offs of “Looney Tunes” – including a couple of seasons of 2015’s “New Looney Tunes” and five seasons of 1995’s “The Sylvester and Tweety Mysteries” – are still available to view, Max no longer considers children’s programming a priority. It was a departure from the service’s 2023 position that contrary to reports, “Looney Tunes” would continue to be available for streaming on Max.